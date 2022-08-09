Vermonters went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election.
At 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray conceded the Democratic nomination for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House to State Sen. Becca Balint.
Balint is now the favorite to win in the general election, though the Republican nomination is yet to be decided. If Balint claims victory in November, she'll be the state's first Congresswoman, and openly LGBTQ+ person, in D.C.
"I can say that while my disappointment is profound, so too is my gratitude for this opportunity," Gray stated in a press release.
NBC News called U.S. Rep. Peter Welch in the Democratic race for U.S. Senate shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Statewide, Brenda Siegel won the Democratic gubernatorial primary. Gov. Phil Scott secured the Republican nomination. Mike Pieciak, former commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation declared victory in the Democratic primary for treasurer.
David Zuckerman is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor. At 9:50 p.m., runner-up Kitty Toll released a statement thanking her supporters, donors and campaign team.
"We must now shift our focus to November. The stakes have never been higher and we must elect Democrats up and down the ballot," she stated.
Sen. Joe Benning won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.
Here are the preliminary totals for the region's other contested races. Numbers will be updated as more results are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.