MONTPELIER — Vermont’s #2 seat is up for grabs.
Sen. Joe Benning (R-Lyndonville) and former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman are competing this Election Day for the lieutenant governorship, a position that will give either candidate a sizable platform.
With just about two weeks to go before the polls close, the two met virtually on Monday night for a candidate forum hosted by Town Meeting TV, Chittenden County's regional government access channel. The conversation was moderated by the Messenger’s managing editor, Bridget Higdon.
While both candidates have decades of experience in state government, the forum highlighted their differing opinions on the purpose of the position and the state’s approach to climate change.
A resident of Hinesburg and an organic vegetable farmer, Zuckerman was a state representative and state senator before serving two terms as lieutenant governor from 2017-2021.
He won his first campaign for public office the year after he graduated from the University of Vermont and is a consistent champion of Progressive causes, such as raising wages and climate action.
Benning, a moderate Republican and attorney from Lyndonville, was first elected to the state senate in 2010. He advocated for the legalization of marijuana and voted for Proposition 5, which would codify Vermont’s abortion rights.
Benning touts his experience on various senate committees and as the former senate minority leader as a reason why he’s qualified. He also said he wants to bring stability to the position of lieutenant governor, which he thinks should not be used as a stepping stone to higher office.
“I don’t want to do that. In fact, I’ve committed to being re-elected in ‘24 if I am elected this term,” he said.
Relationship with the governor
During the forum, Benning emphasized that his “best attribute” is his working relationship with Gov. Phil Scott, who is an ally both in demeanor and in policy. Benning believes it is essential for the lieutenant governor and governor to be on the same page.
Of all his endorsements, Benning said he is most proud to have Scott’s. Zuckerman, on the other hand, ran against Scott for the governorship in 2020.
“David, at the very least in running against him, has demonstrated that he is not in favor of what the governor is stating for policies,” Benning said.
Scott’s return to the office is likely, but not guaranteed. According to a poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire for WCAX, Scott has 48% of the vote while his opponent, Democrat Brenda Siegel, has 31%.
“I think there are issues you can work on no matter who is in the executive branch,” Zuckerman said. “I have reached out with ideas … and I plan to do that again, with this governor if he wins, or with Brenda.”
Benning said he wants to help Scott in his efforts to make Vermont more affordable, especially as federal COVID-19 relief and American Rescue Plan Act dollars are used up.
Zuckerman emphasized the need for the lieutenant governor to “have one foot in the statehouse and one foot outside of it,” working with legislators while also talking with Vermonters.
Climate policy
While both men agree Vermont will face negative impacts from climate change, they disagree on the size and urgency of the state’s next steps.
“I would say it’s a safe bet the climate, in the way it is changing, will affect Vermont in some fashion,” Benning said. “For that reason, I have championed the cause of us becoming resilient, because I think that’s within Vermont’s ability to do.”
Asked to define what “resilient” means in terms of climate policy, Benning said he’d like to see the state continue to invest in strategic building and weatherization efforts. He said those are the most responsible steps given the state’s few people and limited revenue stream.
Zuckerman latched onto Benning calling himself a “champion” and asked if that were true, why had environmental groups endorsed only him.
Benning countered by saying he “harassed” state legislators decades ago to do something about the acid rain Vermont was experiencing from Midwestern coal plants.
“It was defoliating our mountain ridgelines. The exact ridgelines which we differ about whether we should have 500-foot wind towers put atop,” Benning said.
As a farmer, Zuckerman said he has seen the state’s changing climate firsthand, and therefore thinks there is an urgency for big, systemic change. He has long advocated for Vermont to make big investments in renewable energy.
“I will very clearly let you know, there are crops shifting as far as what is valuable or possible to produce in Vermont because our climate is changing,” he said.
“We have very different opinions on what tools should be used in that effort,” Benning said.
