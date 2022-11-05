FRANKLIN COUNTY — Midterm season has arrived which means local candidates are looking for your vote.
Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and there are some hot races across the county to look forward to. Here is a recap of what is at stake on the ballot on the national, state and county level.
National:
Rep. Peter Welch (D) and Gerald Malloy (R) are running for a U.S. Senator seat currently held by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is retiring after 48 years.
Becca Balint (D), Liam Madden (R) and Ericka Redic (L) are running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Rep. Peter Welch.
State:
Phil Scott (R) and Brenda Siegal (D) are running to be Governor of Vermont.
David Zuckerman (D/P) and Joe Benning (R) are running to be Lieutenant Governor of Vermont.
Charity Clark (D) and Michael Tagliavia (R) are running to be Attorney General.
Sarah Copeland Hanzas (D) and H. Brooke Paige (R) are running to be Secretary of State.
Michael Pieciak (D) and H. Brooke Paige (R) are running to be Treasurer.
Doug Hoffer (D) and Richard Morton (R) are running to be Auditor.
There are two statewide ballot measures; Proposal 2, that would prohibit slavery and indentured servitude in the state constitution and Proposal 5 which would provide a state constitutional right to reproductive autonomy.
County:
Randolph Brock (R), Pam McCarthy (D), Jessie Palczewski (D) and Robert Norris (R) are running to be a State Senator for Franklin County.
Leland Morgan (R) and Irene Wrenner (D) are running to be State Senator for Chittenden-North District.
Kelly Fitzgerald Gosselin (D), Josh Aldrich (R) and Jay H. Sweeny (R) are running for Franklin County Assistant Judge.
Roberta Allard (R) is running for Franklin County High Bailiff.
Vaughn S. P. Comeau (D) and Bob Farrar (R) are running for Franklin County Probate Judge.
John Grismore, Mark Lauer and Gale Messier are running for Franklin County Sheriff.
John Lavoie (D) and Zach Weight (R) are running for Franklin County State's Attorney.
Franklin-1:
Franklin-1 consists of Fairfax and the part of Georgia that is not included in Chittenden-Franklin district.
Alan Maynard, (D), Ashley Bartley (R), Devon Thomas (D) and Carolyn Whitney Branagan (R) are running for two seats in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Franklin-2:
Franklin-2 consists of the northern part of St. Albans Town.
Eileen Dickinson is running for (R) is running an uncontested race for the Vermont House of Representatives.
Franklin-3:
Franklin-3 consists of St. Albans City Wards 1, 2, 3 and 6.
Rep. Mike McCarthy (D) and Joe Luneau (R) are running for one seat in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Franklin-4:
Franklin-4 consists of the towns of Sheldon and Swanton.
Rep. Matthew Walker (R) and Thomas Oliver (R) are running an uncontested race for the Vermont House of Representatives.
Franklin-5:
Franklin-5 consists of the towns of Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate and Richford.
Rep. Lisa Hango (R) and Rep. Wayne Laroche (R) are running in an uncontested race for the Vermont House of Representatives.
Franklin-6:
Franklin-6 consists of the towns of Bakersfield, Fairfield and Fletcher.
Brenda Churchill (D) and James Gregoire (R) are running for one seat for the Vermont House of Representatives.
Franklin-7:
Franklin-7 consists of the towns of Enosburg and Montgomery.
Cindy Weed (D/P), Suzi Hull-Casavant (I) and Allen “Penny” Demar (R) are running for one seat for the Vermont House of Representatives.
Franklin-8:
Franklin-8 consists of Wards 5 and 6 of St. Albans City and the southern part of St. Albans Town.
Lauren Dees-Erickson (D) and Rep. Casey Toof (R) are running for one seat for the Vermont House of Representatives.
