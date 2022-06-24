ST. ALBANS — Kitty Toll appeared in the Zoom room from a parking lot, seated in her car. She was on her way to Burlington from Montpelier, she said, one of many drives in a long line of campaign trips.
Like other candidates, Toll has taken her campaign to be Vermont’s next lieutenant governor across the state. She told the Messenger visiting so many different communities is teaching her something new about Vermont everyday.
“Vermont's a very small state, but when you start driving it end to end and corner to corner, it's a lot larger than you realize,” Toll said. “And the nice surprise is each one of our communities has its own character.”
In the Democratic primary on Aug. 9, Toll faces former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, Rep. Charlie Kimball (D-Woodstock) and non-profit leader Patricia Preston.
As a former chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Toll said what sets her apart from her competitors is her knowledge of the state budget and relationships with state department commissioners.
“I think it's really important, especially this year when so many new members will be elected, to vote for a strong lieutenant governor who understands the money and the policy,” she said.
A lifelong resident of Danville and former public school teacher, Toll has represented Cabot, Danville and Peacham in the Vermont House since 2008.
She now seeks to bring a new purpose to the largely ceremonial position of lieutenant governor by advocating for changes that will solve Vermont’s demographics crisis and keep young people in the state.
Toll said she aims to use her connections to build coalitions around the expansion of broadband and the affordability of childcare. She also wants to see the continued revitalization of downtowns.
“People will come to Vermont if they know there's childcare and there's housing and there’s broadband,” she said. “That’s going to move our economy forward, instead of keeping it stagnant.”
Planning for sustainable funding
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vermont has been the recipient of billions of federal dollars. While those checks will make many dreams a reality, Toll said, they will not sustain projects and programs into the future.
Vermont will need to do that on its own.
“The federal dollars are going to be transformative, but they are coming to an end,” Toll said. “And then what's the plan?”
Because she has experience working on the budget, Toll said she is capable of bringing stakeholders to the table to identify the state funding necessary to get federally-kickstarted initiatives to the finish line.
The most important of those initiatives, she said, is broadband. Federal money will pay for the infrastructure and the staff to install it, but Vermont will need to fund expansion into the future.
Toll’s competitors in the lieutenant governor race also say they will prioritize broadband, but Toll again said her experience on the Appropriations Committee gives her an edge.
“I come with the unique skills of being chair of Appropriations, and I know the money that we've put in the budget in the past and how far that money goes,” she said.
Finding solutions for childcare
The solution to Vermont’s lack of childcare was a one-word answer for Toll.
“Funding,” she said.
While Toll believes the state needs to set aside more funds to help childcare providers set up centers, she knows getting that approval will be a difficult task.
“That’s going to be a difficult conversation,” she said. “It needs everybody at the table. It needs parents at the table, lawmakers at the table and it needs the executive branch at the table to find several options for how we can move forward.”
Though Toll doesn’t yet know what those options are, she does know the lack of affordable, high-quality care in the state is hurting women the hardest. Women have been forced to leave the workforce in order to stay home with their kids, she said, and that is hurting the overall economy.
Toll said she is capable of moderating these types of difficult conversations because she had experience working with folks of different beliefs while on the Appropriations Committee. The state budget, she said, was never a political document to her. It was a “moral document.”
She said the committee worked hard as a group despite being of different political parties, and she was proud that every budget passed out of the committee unanimously.
“It was a change of culture that I am very proud of,” she said.
