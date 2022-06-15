Candidates running to represent Chittenden County’s northernmost towns — and Fairfax — in the Vermont State Senate will appeal to voters at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday in a live broadcast from Town Meeting TV.
Bridget Higdon, managing editor of the St. Albans Messenger, Milton Independent and Essex Reporter, will moderate.
Irene Wrenner and Brian Shelden, who are vying for the Democratic nomination on Aug. 9, will both participate.
The winner of the primary will face Rep. Leland Morgan (R-Milton) in the race to represent state's newest legislative district, Chittenden-North, which includes Fairfax, Milton, Westford and portions of Essex.
What questions do you have for Wrenner and Shelden? What should Bridget ask? Tell her at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
The forum will air live on Comcast channel 1087 and Burlington Telecom cable Channels 17 and 317, online at www.ch17.tv, and will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV’s YouTube Channel.
To join via Zoom:
Public Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86940026351
Public Call-in: +1 253 215 8782
ID: 869 4002 6351
If you have any questions about Channel 17’s election guidelines you may find them here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.