FRANKLIN COUNTY — At the Messenger, we believe strong local journalism is essential to a functioning democracy.
That’s why the Messenger is committed to providing you with fair, comprehensive and transparent General Election coverage so you can perform your civic duty on or before Election Day, Nov 8.
Studies show that high quality local reporting increases voter turnout and improves the likelihood that voters will fill out more of their ballots. And because a good newspaper shares not only how we are different, but how we are alike, local journalism can counter divisive national narratives that aim to stoke polarization.
From now until Nov. 8, Messenger reporters will share everything you need to know in order to make informed ballot choices. Find our coverage in print and online at samessenger.com/elections_2022.
In the coming weeks, you can expect profiles and Q&As with candidates running in the contested elections for the following Franklin County legislative districts:
Franklin-1
Franklin-3
Franklin-6
Franklin-7
Franklin-8
We will also cover the candidates vying to represent the Franklin and Chittenden-North state senate districts.
During interviews, candidates will be asked to speak on topics that we know are at the forefront of readers’ minds. Housing, workforce, affordability, education, child care, business development and climate are just a few.
In addition, Vermonters will be asked to weigh in on two amendments to the state constitution, Propositions 2 and 5. Look out for our explainers on those ballot items in the coming weeks.
As we delve deeper into the election, we want to hear from you. Send Letters to the Editor to opinion page editor Emerson Lynn at elynn@orourkemediagroup.com. Send your questions about our election coverage to managing editor Bridget Higdon at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
And finally, don’t forget to vote. All registered voters have been mailed a ballot, and before Nov. 8, it can be returned to your town clerk. You can also drop off your ballot at your local polling station the day of the election.
To vote in-person, head to the poll between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. To find your polling location or to see the status of your mail-in ballot, go to mvp.vermont.gov.
