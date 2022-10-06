ST. ALBANS CITY — It’s clear: Vermont has a housing problem.
This sentiment was stated over and over again Tuesday night by legislative candidates who participated in a forum on housing and homelessness in Franklin County.
Hosted by the local nonprofits, the forum sought to get candidates talking about solutions for a declining housing stock, rising home prices and continued homelessness.
“I know there's a housing crisis because Enosburg has three affordable housing complexes and the waiting list is years long,” said Cindy Weed, a Democratic candidate for House district Franklin-7.
Thirteen candidates vying to represent towns from Georgia to Richford and everywhere in-between sat on the stage of St. Albans City Hall to share both consensus and disagreement.
Bipartisanship was evident on several issues, including the need to reform Act 250 (Vermont’s land use laws) and the need to support wrap-around services for the homeless.
“A lot of stuff has been said, and I think we agree on it. I’ll try not to be redundant,” Rep. James Gregoire (R-Franklin-6) said.
Among the small audience was Brenda Siegel, the Democratic candidate for governor who has made housing and homelessness the lynchpin of her campaign. She said differences between the candidates were apparent too.
“I saw some stark differences in the candidates today,” she told the Messenger. “I encourage voters to dig into their voting records on these issues.”
Everyone on stage agreed there is not enough housing in Vermont and that what is available is too expensive.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates Vermont gained nearly 5,000 new residents during the COVID-19 pandemic between July 2020 and July 2021. Approximately 300 new people moved to Franklin County.
And yet, the number of new listings coming onto the market in Franklin County has decreased 16% in the last year, according to Hickok and Boardman’s mid-year market report.
The median sale price of a single family home in Franklin County jumped from $225,000 in 2019 to $325,000 in 2022. In the last year alone, sale prices increased 22%.
While some of the first-time candidates came to the forum with ideas for new initiatives, the incumbents tended to use their allotted time to summarize the work that’s already been started.
“It’s easy to talk about all the things we have to do in order to solve the problem,” Sen. Randy Brock (R-Franklin) said. “Let’s go back and look at the things we’ve done.”
This past session, Brock voted for S.226, a bill signed by the governor that will fund middle-income housing and eliminates the need for developers to get water and sewer permits from both a municipality and the state.
The top Republican in Montpelier, Gov. Phil Scott, has touted the bill as one of the largest moves the state has made on housing, but when S. 226 was in the House, all of Franklin County's incumbents, outside of its lone Democrat, voted against its passage.
Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-Franklin-3) referenced this pattern of voting more than once during the forum.
“We’ve spent a lot of time describing the problem, but we haven’t talked about the political challenges we face at the statehouse,” he said.
McCarthy pointed out that while Gov. Scott approved S. 226, he vetoed two other housing-related bills, S. 234, which primarily covers reforms to Act 250, and S. 79, which deals with improvements to rental housing.
Franklin County’s Republicans, including state senate candidate Rep. Robert Norris (R-Franklin-4), Gregoire, Rep. Casey Toof (R-Franklin-8), Rep. Lynn Dickinson (R-Franklin-2), Rep. Lisa Hango (R-Franklin-5) and Brock voted “nay” on S. 79.
McCarthy, who is up for re-election against Republican Joe Luneau, voted “yea.”
“This election matters because you have the opportunity to elect some people up here who will work as a team better than we were able to this last time around,” McCarthy said.
Increasing Vermont’s housing stock
To build more homes in Vermont, many of the candidates on the stage Tuesday night agreed that reforms need to be made to Act 250, the land use law that regulates development to preserve Vermont’s landscape.
The consensus was that in order to build more housing, Act 250 permitting should be eased in designated downtowns and village centers.
“We need to find cheaper ways to build multi-unit dwellings and apartment buildings, and I think they should be in our downtown areas as much as possible, where services are nearby,” Gregoire said.
Pam McCarthy, a Democrat running for state senate, agreed and added that housing in downtowns near essential services like grocery stores and medical care is especially important for the state’s aging population.
“With Vermont's large numbers of older people and people with disabilities, the state should encourage the building of homes that use universal design principles, making them accessible to everyone,” she said.
Luneau, a Republican vying to represent St. Albans City in the House, recalled a trip he took to Mount Snow — more than a decade ago — to visit friends after college.
“If you look at Manchester, and look at the access road to Mount Snow, it really explains why Act 250 exists. That’s not the kind of development we want in Vermont, but that said, I think there is some opportunity for reform,” he said.
Luneau would like to see downtowns and village centers exempted from the Act 250 process altogether, not only because they have amenities, but because that’s where necessary water and sewer infrastructure already exists.
Dickinson agreed that available water and sewer is the first step to building more housing in Vermont.
“You can't really build anything of any substance with housing until that infrastructure is active,” she said.
In Franklin County, St. Albans Town and Highgate are looking to expand water and sewer with American Rescue Plan Act dollars and outside grants. Town officials have said that infrastructure is key to drawing industry and housing to the region.
McCarthy pointed out that while Act 250 needs reform, he thinks local governments have the power to solve many of their own housing problems through changes to municipal zoning codes and development regulations.
“You don’t need an Act 250 permit to have a duplex,” he said.
Making current housing affordable
All of the candidates agreed that housing in Vermont has become unaffordable, and Toof blamed out-of-state buyers, some of whom bought properties site-unseen and paid in cash during the pandemic.
“When I was looking six years ago for my home, it was a lot easier to be a first time homebuyer than it is today,” he said.
The candidates differed in how they would bring costs down.
While Democrat Cindy Weed, running for Franklin-7, encouraged building more low-cost housing like shared dwellings and tiny homes, Pam McCarthy proposed increasing the wages and benefits of essential workers, so that they might have more income to spend on housing.
Devon Thomas, a minister and Democrat running to represent Fairfax and part of Georgia in House district Franklin-1, proposed helping people with the cost of medical bills, gas and food so that more of their budget can go to rent or a mortgage.
“This is a crisis, and this crisis isn’t going to be solved until we build more [housing] units, but we need to be inventively utilizing the resources we have right now,” he said.
Gregoire disagreed and said one of his pet peeves for years has been the amount of subsidies the state gives out.
“We throw a lot of subsidies around, which masks the problem, which is that things aren’t affordable,” Gregoire said.
During the last legislative session, Gregoire and Rep. Lisa Hango (R-Franklin-5) were two of the lead sponsors of H. 549, a bill that failed to leave committee, but proposed to expand the definition of a priority housing project and exempt building materials for those projects from sales and use tax.
Democrats Lauren Dees-Erickson, challenging Toof in Franklin-8, and Jessica Nakuma Palczewski, a candidate for state senate, encouraged their peers to broaden their view of what a homebuyer looks like.
“People are not looking for a house on 30 acres, some people are, but people are mostly just trying to find a way to take care of their family,” Palczewski said.
“We need to have a variety of home prices that meet people where they are, whether you're a senior, whether you're middle income, whether you're developing an income or have you have more income. You have to have an availability of housing options,” Dees-Erickson said.
Both women then called for different types of housing units, expanding Weed’s list to include single-family homes, apartments, mobile homes and modular homes.
Related issues
Intertwined with Vermont’s housing crisis are a variety of issues, including transportation and employment. Hango, a Republican incumbent who is running uncontested in Franklin-5, devoted much of her allotted time to these topics.
Representing towns along Franklin County’s international border, Hango said her constituents face challenges different to those in St. Albans. For example, if new housing is to be built in a community like Richford, transportation needs to be considered in tandem.
“There is a lack of access to well-paying jobs within a reasonable proximity to Northeastern Franklin County, so folks need to commute long distances to those types of jobs … As we all know, public transportation is pretty limited in our part of the state,” she said.
But first, an obstacle to building more housing is construction workers. There are just 780 carpenters, 270 electricians, 190 plumbers and 70 roofers in Northern Vermont’s nonmetropolitan area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Brock said promoting trade jobs and training programs was a focus of the last legislative session.
“We can have the greatest housing program ever, but if we have no construction workers, that’s going to be a problem,” he said.
While solutions and ideas were sprinkled throughout the forum, most candidates opted to belabor the problem. At one point, Dees-Erickson said to her fellow candidates that in order to tackle the issues, they must work together.
“All of us are up here to represent people who don't have time to come to events like this,” she said. “They're working hard, and they're committed to trying to either own a home or just survive day to day, so I think one of the major things that we can do as a group is make sure that we're actually working together and not coming up with excuses about why years and years have passed and still we have the same problems.”
The forum was hosted and moderated by the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, Franklin Grand Isle Community Action, Cathedral Square and Champlain Housing Trust.
