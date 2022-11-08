2:30 p.m. Enosburg — Two pairs of picketers stand outside the Enosburg Fire and Rescue Building, one showing support for Democrat Cindy Weed and the other backing Republican Allen “Penny” Demar.
Although few voters passed by the spot in the brisk afternoon hour, both groups said they’re glad to be out supporting their beliefs and candidates. Suzanne Hull-Casavant is also in the race, but no picketers were present besides signs planted on Route 105.
Marilyn Hackett, supporting Weed, said she thinks it's essential that experienced Democrats are elected to the statehouse, especially because there are a lot of newcomers to Montpelier.
For Demar, his campaign treasurer David Gervias stood just outside the polling building alongside Paulene Loiselle.
“I believe we need conservative people down in the statehouse, and on the federal side,” Gervias said. “And I think Penny is going to be the one to give us that.”
Loiselle agreed, and added that she thinks Demar will work with any legislator or legislation no matter their political party.
One of the day’s voters was David Jackson, who described why he decided to vote.
“I’ve always voted, it’s part of the process and it’s good to put your voice out there some way and this is one way to do it,” he said.
—John Custodio
2:30 p.m. Swanton — Cindy Churchill has a pocket full of cards with Mark Lauer’s name on them, and plenty of enthusiasm to hand them out.
This morning, she gave a dozen to a locker room full of ladies who had yet to cast a vote on this election day, and she told them to write-in Mark Lauer’s name to ensure that John Grismore – the only person on the ballot – doesn’t become Franklin County’s next sheriff.
“We all got chatting and they said that there’s no way that we’re voting for that sheriff that kicks people,” Churchill said, just outside the Swanton polling place.
Ed White had the same goal. The Town of Swanton selectboard member had parked himself outside the Swanton village center with a Mark Lauer sign. He said he got a few questions from people about Lauer’s candidacy when people entered the polling place, and he let them know about the “kick heard around the world.”
Essentially, John Grismore, Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin’s former right hand man, announced his candidacy for sheriff, and then he kicked a detained man near the groin two days before he won both Republican and Democratic primaries.
The County Courier then got the video of the incident a few days later. The video ran rampant online, and local political parties pulled their support. Grismore, however, refused to concede and appeared on Northwest Access Television to blame the media for his low public opinion.
Meanwhile, multiple write-in candidates, including Lauer, have come out to try to stop him from winning the seat, and most recently, Grismore has been charged with simple assault for the incident.
As the small group voiced their thoughts on the matter, Jay Sweeney, a candidate for assistant judge, walked up carrying his own campaign sign. Churchill asked him what he thought of Grismore.
“I’ve learned that if you don’t have anything nice to say about somebody, you don’t say it, and I don’t have anything to say,” Sweeney said.
Meanwhile, voters continued to go in and out of the polling place. Everyone agreed that there had been steady traffic throughout the day, which Cathy Fournier, Swanton’s town clerk confirmed.
Many voters came in, she said, to drop off their ballots, and the town expected good turnout. They already received 1,600 mail-in ballots.
On the Village of Swanton side, village clerk Dianne Day expects about 250 to 300 votes. A good year, she said, is about 350.
Some of those ballots probably voted for Grismore. It will be a few hours, however, before the county knows if the effort to replace him will be enough.
And if Lauer wins, Churchill is ready.
“If you see fireworks, that’s me,” she said.
12:45 p.m. Fairfax — Ashley Bartley, candidate for state representative, is feeling confident.
Bundled up outside the polling station in Fairfax, the first-time candidate said it's been a long campaign and a competitive race, but she’s optimistic about her chances.
Bartley is vying for one of the Franklin-1 district’s two legislative seats, alongside Carolyn Branagan, Devon Thomas and Alan Maynard.
Voters in Fairfax had the school district’s bond question top of mind. The Franklin West Supervisory Union is asking for $36 million to renovate the elementary, middle and high schools.
District leaders say the renovations are needed in order to meet Fairfax’s growing youth population. It’s the third funding request in eight years, with the two prior bonds failing.
“I don't think anyone disagrees that the work needs to be done,” said Jeff Bartley, Ashley’s husband and campaign manager. “I think it's just the avenue of how it's being done and the cost associated.”
This year, there was some confusion about how to vote on the bond, as the question wasn’t included on the ballots that were mailed in early October. In order to weigh in, voters had to go in-person.
Richard Wimble said he felt there had been little information shared with voters ahead of time, and therefore felt uneducated on the issue. Laura Gagner felt similarly, though as she was walking into the poll she decided to vote “yes.”
“Our kids deserve the best,” she said.
On the other hand, voting “yes” to the school question, along with the amendments to the state constitution, were what drew town and school moderator Roddy Rodimer to the poll.
“It has to happen. We're just bursting at the seams,” she said.
Also outside the poll was Kelly Woodward, who was encouraging voters to write-in Mark Lauer’s name for Franklin County Sheriff.
She’s concerned about the race, because only John Grismore, a recently fired sheriff’s deputy, is on the ballot.
“I think you should be concerned whenever you have a write-in campaign,” she said. “But he's worked in law enforcement in Franklin County for many years and has a lot of integrity.”
—Bridget Higdon
Noon, St. Albans — As the long campaign season wraps up, local candidates have one thing left to do on election day. Wait.
“I’m feeling good,” Lauren Dees-Erickson, the Democratic candidate for Franklin-8’s representative, said as she warmed up inside the Franklin County Democratic field offices a block away from St. Albans City Hall. “We ran a good campaign. We've done everything that we could. We went door to door, sent out mailers, attended events.”
It’ll be after 7 p.m. when the results come trickling in after the polls close, and for first time candidates like Dees-Erickson, the campaign season was definitely a new experience. She said she had been involved in politics in the past and attended some classes meant to help first time candidates, but nothing could really prepare her for what the campaign season turned out to be as a candidate.
Standing a few feet away, Jessie Nakuma Palczewski, a Democratic candidate for the county’s state senator, agreed, although she didn’t seem too worried about it. She ended up taking some advice from a book she had been reading to get her through the final days.
“The path is the goal,” Palczewski said. “It’s in the voters’ hands.”
Meanwhile, a few of the local Republican candidates had stationed themselves outside the city hall steps. For Joe Luneau, the Republican candidate for Franklin-3's representative, the end of the campaign season meant less afternoons standing on the side of the road waving.
“I’ve connected with a lot of people. It also feels like there’s a knife in my shoulder on Fridays,” Luneau joked.
All the local candidates, however, could only predict what would happen by the end of the day. With no polling available, they’re mostly relying on intuition from the campaign season.
In comparison, Rep. Peter Welch had some hard data to rely on. He’s running to take up Sen. Patrick Leahy’s seat against the Republican candidate, Gerald Malloy. A University of New Hampshire released in early October estimated Welch’s statewide popularity outstripped Malloy’s by more than 2 to 1.
Even with polling data in hand, Welch and his five siblings had brought the whole family for one final campaign push outside of city hall.
“Elections are all about earning the trust of Vermonters,” Welch said. “We had a good campaign. With the Welch Wagon, we met Vermonters everywhere, in all 14 counties.”
Only seven more hours to go.
—Josh Ellerbrock
10:45 a.m. St. Albans — If past general elections are an indication, voter turnout is expected to be strong today in Vermont.
Between 2018 and 2020, turnout increased significantly in Franklin County and across the state.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 election broke state records with more than 360,000 Vermonters casting ballots.
Franklin County came out strong in 2020 with 69.25% voter turnout, but it’s hard to tell if that trend will continue this year. 2020 was a presidential year, as well as the first time Vermont mailed ballots to all registered voters.
During the midterms in 2018, about half the county turned out to vote, 52.43%.
The state mailed out ballots again this year and will do so for all general elections going forward, thanks to legislation signed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2021.
Approximately 150,000 Vermonters voted early by mail in this election, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
—Bridget Higdon
7 a.m. St. Albans — Good morning. It's 7 a.m. and polls are open across the state for the 2022 General Election.
More than 150,000 Vermonters have already voted by mail, but others are still planning to cast ballots in-person. Mail-in ballots that have not yet been returned can also be dropped off at the poll today. Find out where your polling location is.
Not registered to vote? Vermont has same day voter registration. Here's what you need to know.
Do you need to read about the issues and candidates before voting today? Check out the Messenger's 2022 General Election coverage. Our trimmed down, last-minute guide is here.
Check back here all day for our reporters' dispatches and updates from the polls. We'll also have most results later tonight.
—Bridget Higdon
