10:15 a.m. St. Albans — If past general elections are an indication, voter turnout is expected to be strong today in Vermont.
Between 2018 and 2020, turnout increased significantly in Franklin County and across the state.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 election broke state records with more than 360,000 Vermonters casting ballots.
Franklin County came out strong in 2020 with 69.25% voter turnout, but it’s hard to tell if that trend will continue this year. 2020 was a presidential year, as well as the first time Vermont mailed ballots to all registered voters.
During the midterms in 2018, about half the county turned out to vote, 52.43%.
The state mailed out ballots again this year and will do so for all general elections going forward, thanks to legislation signed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2021.
Approximately 150,000 Vermonters have already voted in this election, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
—Bridget Higdon
7 a.m. St. Albans — Good morning. It's 7 a.m. and polls are open across the state for the 2022 General Election.
More 150,000 Vermonters have already voted by mail, but others are still planning to cast ballots in-person. Mail-in ballots that have not yet been returned can also be dropped off at the poll today. Find out where your polling location is.
Not registered to vote? Vermont has same day voter registration. Here's what you need to know.
Do you need to read about the issues and candidates before voting today? Check out the Messenger's 2022 General Election coverage. Our trimmed down, last-minute guide is here.
Check back here all day for our reporters' dispatches and updates from the polls. We'll also have most results later tonight.
—Bridget Higdon
