FRANKLIN COUNTY — Vermonters went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Results for federal, state and county positions rolled in throughout the night.
At 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray conceded the Democratic nomination for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House to State Sen. Becca Balint.
Balint, who took 59.6% of the vote, is now the favorite to win in November’s general election. If she is successful, she'll be Vermont’s first female representative in Congress, as well as its first openly LGBTQ+ person, working on the state’s behalf in D.C.
“I'm humbled and honored by this victory,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “This was only possible because of people from every corner of Vermont who banded together to work and vote for a brighter future.”
Balint will face Liam Madden, who won the Republican primary, in the general election. Runner-up Ericka Redic has announced she will run as a Libertarian.
"I can say that while my disappointment is profound, so too is my gratitude for this opportunity," Gray stated in her concession speech.
NBC News called U.S. Rep. Peter Welch the winner in the Democratic race for U.S. Senate shortly after 7:30 p.m. Gerald Malloy beat out Christina Nolan for the Republican nomination.
Statewide, Brenda Siegel won the Democratic gubernatorial primary (she was the only candidate on the ballot). As expected, Gov. Phil Scott secured the Republican nomination.
Mike Pieciak, former commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, declared victory as the only candidate in the Democratic primary for treasurer.
David Zuckerman is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, garnering 51.5% of the vote in a five-way race.
Runner-up Kitty Toll (37%) conceded at 9:50 p.m., releasing a statement thanking her supporters, donors and campaign team.
"We must now shift our focus to November. The stakes have never been higher and we must elect Democrats up and down the ballot," she stated.
In a statement on Wednesday, Zuckerman celebrated getting one step closer to his old position, and thanked his competitors.
“I appreciate getting to know them better, and that in Vermont, we are still able to treat each other with respect and dignity when we view issues and solutions differently,” he said.
State Sen. Joe Benning (R-Lyndonville) beat out Gregory Thayor to win the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor with 48.7% of the vote.
In the race to replace Secretary Jim Condos as Secretary of State, Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas (D-Bradford) won the three-way Democratic primary. It was a narrow race between her and Chris Winters; just 831 votes separated them.
Copeland-Hanzas will take on H. Brooke Paige, the only Republican on the ballot, in November.
Charity Clark is the Democratic nominee for Attorney General, beating out Rory Thibault with 57.3% of the vote.
In the Chittenden-North State Senate district, which covers all of Fairfax, Milton, Westford and part of Essex, Democrat Irene Wrenner won against Brian Shelden, garnering 58.8% of the vote. She will face longtime Republican legislator State Rep. Leland Morgan (R-Milton) in November.
Locally in Franklin County, there were not many contested races.
The only contested race was in Franklin-7, a Vermont House district which covers Enosburgh and Montgomery. Allen “Penny” Demar punched the Republican ticket to the general election with 85.9% of the vote. He will face Cindy Weed, a Democrat, in November.
