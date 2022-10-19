FAIRFAX — On Tuesday morning, the high school band practiced in the gymnasium.
That evening was to be the fall concert at BFA-Fairfax, yet the rehearsal was the first time the entire ensemble played together, because the group is too big to fit in the band room.
It’s one of many reasons why the Franklin West Supervisory Union is asking voters for $36.4 million in renovations on Election Day. There are less than three weeks left to vote on the bond, which administrative assistant Amy Plog said is “desperately” needed.
Down the hall, the sounds of brass, wind and percussion blared into high school principal Liz Noonan’s office, where all three of the building’s principals were squeezed. They previously gave up their conference room for classroom space.
The band program is not the only part of Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax that is growing. In fact, middle school principal Justin Brown said the elementary, middle and high schools have gained approximately 200 students in the last five years. Pre-K to grade 12 enrollment is approaching 1,000 students for the first time in years.
“We have a really good reputation as a school, so now we need to do right by the kids,” Brown said.
The proposed project, put together by the district’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee, includes renovations to both floors, additional classrooms, updated science laboratories, a new elevator and sprinkler systems.
If passed, the 30-year bond at 4.09% interest would add $583 in taxes to the owner of a $300,000 home. FWSU board member Emily Aiken said construction would begin in 2024.
It’s important to note the bond question is not on the General Election ballot that was mailed to voters by the state earlier this month. Aiken said the proposal was not ready in time, so voters will need to request a new ballot from the town clerk or vote in-person on Nov. 8.
“There's a lot of skepticism among community members; they think we're trying to pull one on them, but honestly, it's gonna hurt us more because the working families are the ones who might be more apt to vote ‘yes.’ Older people can get to the polls,” Aiken said.
Two prior bond proposals were voted down by voters in 2014 and 2018. Superintendent John Tague recognized there was some “blurring of needs and wants” in those previous proposals, but he is confident this plan is the right way to go.
“It's not a small ask of the community, but it's necessary to meet the needs of the students,” he said.
Curriculum needs
Current facilities at BFA-Fairfax are not meeting the needs of students, faculty and their curriculum of study, Noonan said.
“The students and the staff know the needs; they see it,” she added. “High school students can very easily vocalize what they see in our schools compared to what their peers may see in our neighboring schools.”
Increasing enrollment in grades Pre-Kindergarten to 5 has forced the elementary school to move into classrooms from the high school, which in turn has limited curriculum offerings for older students, Noonan said.
Renovations would add five classrooms to the elementary school. Two classrooms would be designated for Pre-K and the other three would be for third and fourth graders.
Four classroom additions to the middle/high school would help create clear distinction between grade levels and meet growing enrollment needs.
Touring the high school’s science labs, it’s clear they vary in age, size and resources, which do not always allow for appropriate STEM learning opportunities.
While the newest lab — renovated about 20 years ago — has lab tables with water and gas access, the others have make-shift tables and few electrical outlets.
“We have some amazing teachers working with some really limited resources,” Brown said.
Other curriculums, like world language, music and art would be enhanced by the bond project too. Both the middle and high school art classrooms will get reconfigured spaces, and the world language rooms will be centralized between the schools.
Part of the athletic weight room will be given over to the band program, so its space is appropriately sized for the whole ensemble. Choir will also be moved to a bigger room.
“To cut down on cost, we figured out how we could use existing spaces differently, how we could just move walls to get things done,” Tague said.
One of those walls to be blown out is in the cafeteria, where 80 students can currently eat at a time. That constraint means six lunch periods occur a day, starting at 10:30 a.m. and going to 1:30 p.m.
“Buses and lunches are really the two things that impact schedules in education, so if we can have more control over one of those, we can start to expand learning time,” Brown said.
Safety and support needs
On Tuesday, a student in a wheelchair took two different elevators to get where he was going. Due to space constraints, only one of his two aides was able to ride with him.
Principal Noonan said this is a daily occurrence for this student and others like him. The school needs an elevator that stops on all floors. The current two, which are 30- and 50-years-old, are located on opposite ends of the building, and the one by the main entrance is too narrow to fit a gurney in the case of an emergency.
Other safety measures the buildings need include a sprinkler system, especially given that the middle school wing is made of wood. Renovations would also build new, consolidated administrative offices for a more secure entrance to the middle/high school.
Walking downstairs to the school’s basement, it’s obvious what a challenge and a danger it is for custodians to move large pieces of equipment and furniture to storage. The plan calls for safety and space upgrades to the basement’s access.
“As more students and families move into our school district, the needs of our students are different than when the building was originally built,” Noonan said.
Some of those new needs include space for mental health and special education services. The middle and high school’s student support and learning centers are maxed-out, so renovations would reconfigure space to enable more effective utilization of the existing floor plan.
