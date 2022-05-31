ENOSBURGH — Former State Rep. Cindy Weed, a Progressive/Democrat, announced on Tuesday she will run for a third term in the Vermont Statehouse for the Franklin-7 district.
Weed previously served from 2012 to 2015, and again from 2017 to 2019. She was ousted both times by Republican candidates: former Rep. Larry Fiske in 2014 and Rep. Felisha Leffler in 2018.
If elected again, Weed said she intends to work on COVID-19 pandemic recovery and be an advocate for senior citizens, working Vermonters, children and veterans, she stated in a May 31 release.
She also hopes to help bolster agricultural and economic sustainability in the region, and support healthcare, education and climate initiatives to ensure Vermont has a bright future.
“I believe that the future of my grandchildren and yours depends upon good representation,” Weed said. “My four years of legislative experience is especially important this year when so many knowledgeable legislators have retired.”
The Franklin-7 district includes 3,994 voters in the towns of Enosburgh and Montgomery.
Weed is also the president of the Enosburgh Historical Society and owns and operates Jewelwood of Vermont creating original jewelry pieces out of wood.
