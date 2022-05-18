FAIRFAX — Three candidates so far are vying to represent Chittenden County’s northernmost towns — and a slice of Franklin County — in the Vermont State Senate.
Irene Wrenner and Brian Shelden of Essex as well as Rep. Leland Morgan (R-Milton) hope to claim victory in the state's newest legislative district, Chittenden-North, which includes Fairfax, Milton, Westford and portions of Essex.
If no more candidates file before the May 26 deadline, Wrenner and Shelden will face off in August in the Democratic primary. That election’s winner will take on Morgan, a three-year veteran of the Vermont House, in November.
Previously, Milton, Westford and Essex were a part of the six-member Chittenden district. Fairfax was a part of the two-member Franklin district. In 2019, the Legislature passed a law prohibiting Senate districts with more than three members, causing them to create Chittenden-North this session.
“I considered it a bit, and very rarely does one have the opportunity to really run for a senate seat here in Chittenden County,” Morgan told the Messenger. “It's always been wrapped up right in the city [Burlington] so not many people actually take the time to run for the senate.”
In the legislature, Morgan has spent all his time on the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife. He’s helped to pass bills on things like wanton waste and worked to modernize Act 250, the state’s land use and development law.
Morgan said that with a senate seat comes more influence among a smaller number of public servants (30 senators vs. 150 representatives).
“I think it makes one a little more relevant, you get to know the people,” Morgan said. “I think there's better interaction. That aspect, I think is much more interesting as far as making laws.”
A software engineer and a small business owner, Shelden has held numerous leadership positions during his time in Essex, including chair of the Essex Democrats and chair of the Economic Development Commission. He ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign for the Essex Selectboard earlier this year and for the Vermont House in 2020.
"We need to face the real issues that hold us back from being the great state we know we can be," Shelden told the Messenger. "Vermont needs innovative, practical solutions that come from Vermonters working together.”
Wrenner is a former Essex Selectboard member and longtime activist. She is also the former publisher of the Essex ReTorter, a local news source she started.
“I look forward to providing a voice for this new district, which is more rural than the previous six-seat Chittenden County district," she stated in a press release. "Chittenden-North includes small towns and the open spaces and scenic views that drew many of us to Vermont. Preserving the natural environment, while energizing each of these communities, is paramount."
Correction: This article was updated at 9:50 a.m. May 19 to correct that all residents of Fairfax are included in this district.
