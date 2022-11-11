FRANKLIN COUNTY — Reproductive rights, democracy and a school bond: these were some of the issues that spurred Franklin County residents to vote on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday morning, approximately 300,000 Vermonters had participated in Tuesday's election, with more than half doing so early and by mail.
That number is on par with other recent midterm elections, though comparisons are difficult to make as local races can significantly affect the reasons for people heading to the polls.
Prop 5, for example, brought both Democrats and Republicans to the polls to vote on the controversial issue. Outside the polling place at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, Joy Choquette explained that she wanted to make sure to cast a vote against the proposed article.
“I’m just pro-life and I think there’s a lot of alternatives to look at,” Choquette said, highlighting programs that offered free pregnancy services for new mothers. “I used to vote Democrat but over the recent years, I’ve started to change my mind.”
On the other side of the aisle, Mike Golden from St. Albans City said he wanted to make sure to come out to vote for Prop 5 to ensure “reproductive freedom.”
“I voted blue all the way down,” Golden said.
While turnout was solid for a midterm, 2018 couldn’t compare to a presidential contest, which often brings voters out in much higher numbers. The 2020 election broke state records with more than 360,000 Vermonters casting ballots despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruptions.
Turnout was also most likely helped due to mail-in and absentee ballots. The state first mailed out ballots to all registered voters in 2020 and will do so for all general elections going forward, thanks to legislation signed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2021.
In St. Albans Town, more than half of the 3,028 ballots counted were absentee.
Fairfax also stood out as an outlier for turnout this year. Fairfax attracted 10% more voters than it did in 2018, most likely due to the $36 million school bond that was on the ballot. Voters narrowly approved the measure, 852 to 819. The bond will fund renovations to the elementary, middle and high school, adding classrooms to meet the needs of the growing student population.
“It has to happen. We're just bursting at the seams,” Fairfax voter Roddy Rodimer told the Messenger on Tuesday.
Enosburgh town clerk Billie Jo Draper said voting went smoothly and attendance was up, although absentee ballots made the process a bit more difficult because of how the counting machine accepts ballots.
“The counting went very well, but the machines got jammed a lot during the day and I don’t know if others experienced that,” she said. “Because of the folds from all of the absentees, they kind of act like a bunch of accordions in the machine so they would bunch up, and we would have to stop and correct that.”
Enosburg voter David Jackson described why he decided to vote.
“I’ve always voted, it’s part of the process and it’s good to put your voice out there some way and this is one way to do it,” he said.
Staff writer John Custodio contributed reporting.
