VERMONT — Vermonters have decisions to make on or before Aug. 9 in the primary election.
Candidates are competing in both state and local races to see who will be on the ballot for the general election in November. Most notably, Vermonters are weighing in on who will replace Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) in the state’s Congressional delegation.
Here’s a recap of who is on the ballot for the U.S. House and Vermont’s lieutenant governor. Read full profiles on each of the candidates at samessenger.com/elections_2022.
U.S. House of Representatives
Molly Gray (D)
Gray was elected Vermont’s lieutenant governor in 2020, winning the race despite not having before held elected office. Born on a farm in Newbury, she was previously an assistant attorney general who obtained her K-12 and college education in Vermont.
Gray has prior experience working in Washington, having spent five years in Congress as an aide to Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.). She also spent time on Capitol Hill working in Congressional Affairs for the International Committee of the Red Cross.
To help solve Vermont’s workforce crisis, Gray told the Messenger she would like to see the federal government fully-fund certain degrees and all technical and career centers, which she views as critical to instilling interest in climate and broadband-focused jobs.
She supports President Biden's effort to have families spend no more than 7% of their income on childcare. In Vermont, the average is 25%.
“If elected, that’s an area I would be focusing on,” she said. “We aren’t going to see the full participation of women in our economy without a solution.”
Becca Balint (D)
President Pro Tem of the Vermont State Senate, Balint, of Brattleboro, has served in the statehouse since 2014. She was previously a middle school teacher who received her Masters from Harvard University.
To make quality housing more accessible and affordable, Balint told the Messenger she would like to see Congress pass a fossil fuel windfall tax and a carbon dividend.
A windfall tax, or a tax on an industry’s sudden and unusually high increase in profit, would be especially beneficial right now as the price of gas inflates, she said. A carbon dividend, which charges polluters but returns money equally to all, would help the country transition away from fossil fuels.
Balint wants to see an expansion in the age bands that are eligible for Medicare and believes the program should cover mental health care.
“We need to invest in these supports across the nation, or we're going to have a generation of kids that essentially are emotionally disconnected,” she said.
Louis Meyers (D)
Meyers, a physician practicing in Rutland, ran for both state senator and Vermont’s lieutenant governor in past elections, but he wasn’t able to make much headway with the larger electorate.
During his sit-down with the Messenger, Meyers placed both Balint and Gray on the far left progressive side of the Democratic party. In comparison, he said he’s pushing toward the center.
Meyers said there are plenty of reforms that can be made to lower the cost of health care without needing to create a “Medicare for all” system proposed by progressives.
On the top of that list of health care reforms is trust-busting large hospital systems.
“It’s absolutely clear that the consolidation in healthcare has driven up the cost of care. We’ve seen this here in Vermont where the University of Vermont purchases all these practices … to make it more efficient, to improve the quality of care. The fact is none of that has happened,” he said.
Ericka Redic (R)
In 2020, Redic ran a failed campaign for the Vermont State Senate. She is an accountant and has previously worked at Women Helping Battered Wome and the Women’s Rape Crisis Center.
“My intention is to go to Washington to restore state’s rights and personal liberty,” Redic said in a video posted to her YouTube channel, Generally Irritable.
With an agenda that prioritizes parents’ rights and school choice, fewer taxes and public safety, Redic is seeking to become Vermont’s first U.S. Congresswoman.
If elected, she told the Messenger she would also work to deliver term-limits for federal officials, a balanced budget initiative and begin to reduce the size and jurisdiction of the federal government.
Anya Tynio (R)
Tynio did not respond to the Messenger’s request for an interview.
Lieutenant Governor
David Zuckerman (D)
After losing the race for governor in 2020, the long-time Progressive and veteran politician wants to return to the lieutenant governor seat.
“Time” was a word that kept coming up in his conversation with the Messenger. While it was nice to have “time” — two years of it, away from politics on his Full Moon Farm in Hinesburg — Zuckerman said the clock is ticking on several issues, including civility in democracy, climate change and economic inequities.
He said he’ll rally his network contacts and supporters to build coalitions around these issues and encourage Vermonters to call and email their legislators en masse.
His contact list is one of the biggest in the state, he said, which he acquired from having served as a representative, a senator and as lieutenant governor.
“That means that I can really operate well with one foot in the statehouse, and one foot out around the state to really bring more people into our democracy,” he said.
Kitty Toll (D)
The former chair of the Vermont House Appropriations Committee, Toll told the Messenger what sets her apart from her competitors is her knowledge of the state budget and relationships with state department commissioners.
“I think it's really important, especially this year when so many new members will be elected, to vote for a strong lieutenant governor who understands the money and the policy,” she said.
A lifelong resident of Danville and former public school teacher, Toll has represented her district since 2008. She now seeks to advocate for changes that will solve Vermont’s demographics crisis and keep young people in the state.
Toll said she aims to use her connections to build coalitions around the expansion of broadband and the affordability of childcare.
On the Appropriation Committee, she worked hard to bring legislators from different political parties together, and she was proud that every budget passed out of the committee unanimously.
Charlie Kimbell (D)
After serving six years in the Vermont House as Woodstock’s representative, Kimbell told the Messenger being lieutenant governor would be the next logical step in continuing the work he’s become so passionate about.
In the statehouse, Kimbell’s been a member of the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee as well as the tri-partisan rural development caucus, groups that he said have been doing work on today’s hot-button issues for years.
Under his leadership, the office of lieutenant governor would be used to bridge the gaps between the various agencies, commissions and programs dedicated to workforce development.
To help solve Vermont’s housing shortage, Kimbell would like to see existing homes rehabilitated and existing commercial buildings repurposed for housing.
In addition, he thinks the solution to the child care crisis is a public-private partnership. The state should be encouraging municipal buildings and churches to house childcare programs. That way, rent is very low or free.
Patricia Preston (D)
For about the last decade, Preston has worked as the executive director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs, a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on improving the state of Vermont.
She said her life and work outside of Montpelier will help her to bring a new and relatable perspective to the position.
“I am actively in this,” Preston, formerly of Randolph and now of Burlington, told the Messenger. “I'm looking for a house to buy, so when we talk about the housing crisis and affordability, I understand it. It's impacting me directly.”
When the state tackles issues like affordable child care, it’s personal to Preston, who wants to have a child but continue to work.
“And when I talk about the climate crisis, it’s because my hypothetical children and I will be living in it. That’s why I’m fighting,” she said.
Greg Thayer (R)
Thayer, a private practice accountant, has been active on Rutland City boards and initiatives for years.
He is the founder of Vermonters for Vermont, a conservative group with about 1,900 followers on Facebook, and he traveled with other members of the group to Washington D.C. during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
“I didn’t go into the Capitol building; what happened there was disgusting to me,” he said. “I didn’t know what Vice President Mike Pence would do. I had my suspicions he would go the way he went, but I didn’t really know … and I heard what the president said, he didn’t incite us by any means … It was just a lot of fun.”
Thayer told the Messenger he wants to to bring people together to talk about the cost of living in Vermont, to oppose Critical Race Theory in public schools and to defeat Proposition 5, which would codify abortion rights in Vermont’s constitution.
Joe Benning (R)
A resident of Lyndon and an attorney, Benning is a moderate Republican who was first elected to the Vermont State Senate in 2010. He advocated for the legalization of marijuana and voted for Proposition 5, which would codify Vermont’s abortion rights.
Benning touts his experience on various senate committees and as the former minority leader as reasons why he’s qualified to be lieutenant governor.
In addition to helping Gov. Phil Scott keep legislative spending in check, Benning told the Messenger he wants to remind legislators to protect the constitution and to promote Vermont in any way he can.
“I see the lieutenant governor’s position as an ideal place from which to promote Vermont’s proud people and their work ethic, our economic successes and opportunities, Vermont’s remarkable history and these pristine green hills and silver waters,” he said. I’ll travel anywhere, on my dime, to promote Vermont any way I can.”
