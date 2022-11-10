FRANKLIN COUNTY — To prepare for future development in Vermont, Franklin County is getting some upgrades to its power grid.
As a subsidiary of Vermont’s electric providers, Vermont Electric Power Company is letting the public know of its plans to replace an aging transmission line that runs north-south on the western side of Franklin County.
Project managers with VELCO have been meeting with adjacent landowners and other interested members of the public over the last month to explain the project.
Known as the K-42 line, the row of 212 poles stretching 16 miles from Highgate to Georgia provides electricity down from HydroQuebec and wind generation, which provides much of the stopgap electricity needed when renewable energy sources aren’t able to contribute heavily to Vermont’s grid.
As Franklin and Chittenden counties develop, the line fuels much of what happens in the region.
“We like to have no regret investments,” VELCO spokesperson Kerrick Johnson said. “Here was a no brainer.”
The cost to replace the poles is $64.6 million.
Additional capacities
While the line will spur further development, the largest reason for its replacement is the line’s age. Built in 1958, a VELCO review of its poles showed that many were splitting from age or full of holes from woodpeckers.
In total, roughly 50% of the poles require “imminent replacement,” with almost all of them quickly nearing the time they need to be replaced. Those in best condition will last 15 years, according to VELCO planning documents.
The project also aligns with some of VELCO’s larger goals. A 2020 review of its electric grid showed deficiencies in northern Franklin County’s transmission capabilities, thanks to another aging line, the Sheffield Highgate Export Interface.
Known as the SHEI, a 2017 study paid for by VELCO determined the line couldn’t keep up with the simulated high usage, and renewable energy sources – such as additional solar arrays – couldn’t travel down the line to the rest of the state.
One solution was adding a parallel line alongside the K42 corridor, which was determined would help the line’s transmission capacity, opening up room for additional renewable energy sources.
No plans have been announced about adding that parallel line, but the large-scale replacement of the K-42 would install single poles that take up less space than their 1958 versions, opening up the possibility of using the rest of VELCO’s right-of way for more upgrades.
VELCO also estimates that replacement will also help reduce energy line loss by 50%, improve overall resiliency and cut down on costly energy curtailments.
The actual build
During this phase of the project’s timeline, VELCO is reaching out to the public to hear concerns about the project, and abutting landowners had a few questions.
At a public hearing held last week at the St. Albans Town Educational Center, residents asked for details on the work being done on the line and how much of a disruption it would be to their lives.
Questions about removing trees rose to the top as one of the primary concerns, and right of way manager Allyson Brown reassured landowners that VELCO would do its best to work closely with the owners of neighboring properties.
VELCO already holds the right of way in the area, but the replacement line is expected to be built a few feet parallel from the existing line. Once the new line is completed, the old will be decommissioned and removed.
The work will require large machinery, roads for the machinery to travel on and a year’s worth of removing vegetation from the line.
The public meetings are meant to help alleviate concerns that landowners in the area have, Johnson said. The feedback also helps project managers better complete the work without disruption. If there’s something in the area that the project needs to know about, the abutting landowners have good knowledge of what’s out there, which can help them avoid wetlands and weave through the right of way to complete the new line.
The project is expected to be completed by 2026 with construction taking place in 2024 through 2025.
