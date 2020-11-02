ST. ALBANS — With every eligible voter in the state having been mailed a ballot and turnout already at 70 percent of 2016’s total vote, voters are wondering how long all of those ballots may take to count.
The answer is that it depends on where you live.
Towns which use tabulators that scan the ballots and count the results have had the option of processing returned ballots for the past month. The ballots are processed by two sworn election volunteers, usually justices of the peace, from different parties. They open the signed and sealed certificate envelopes containing the ballots, remove the ballots and run them through the tabulator.
Not all towns with tabulators have necessarily taken advantage of this option.
According to Secretary of State Jim Condos, about 140 Vermont towns use tabulators, accounting for 80 percent of the state’s population. Unless statewide races are extremely close, the results from those towns should give a good indication of who the winner is.
About 100 towns representing the remaining 20 percent of the population will be counting by hand, a much more labor intensive and time consuming process. Those towns will not be able to process mailed in ballots before election day.
No town in Vermont will be releasing results prior to 7 p.m. when the polls close, Condos said in a press conference Wednesday.
Which Franklin County results will we have that night?
Towns in the region using tabulators, and thus expected to report results fairly early, are:
- Alburgh
- Berkshire
- Enosburgh
- Fairfield
- Fairfax
- Fletcher
- Georgia
- Highgate
- Richford
- St. Albans City
- St. Albans Town
- Swanton
Towns which will be counting by hand are:
- Bakersfield
- Franklin
- Montgomery
- Sheldon
What does that mean for results in legislative races?
Franklin County has five House districts in which there are races this year.
In Franklin 1, representing the town of Georgia, independent Ben Chiappinelli is challenging Republican Carl Rosenquist. Georgia does use a tabulator, so results should be available that evening.
In Franklin 3-1, incumbents Mike McCarthy, a Democrat, and Casey Toof, a Republican, are being challenged by Republican Bruce Cheeseman and Democrat David Glidden. Franklin 3-1 represents St. Albans City and part of St. Albans Town. Both municipalities should be reporting results on election night.
Franklin 4 includes Swanton and Sheldon, which counts by hand. The final results in this two-seat district will likely not be available until later on Tuesday or Wednesday. Incumbent Republican Brian Savage is favored to win re-election, with Republican Bob Norris and Democrat Nicholas Brosseau competing for the open seat vacated by Republican Marianna Gamache.
One of the four towns included in the Franklin 5 district, Franklin, counts by hand. The other three, Berkshire, Highgate and Richford, will be using a tabulator. Final results will likely not be available until late on Tuesday or Wednesday, but the results from the three larger towns may give a good indication of who is in the lead. Incumbents Charen Fegard, a Democrat, and Lisa Hango, a Republican, are facing a challenge from Democrat Daniel Nadeau and Republican Paul Martin.
The race in Franklin 7 is almost always a nail-biter. The district represents Enosburgh and Montgomery, which counts by hand. Results will likely not be available in this race until late on Tuesday or Wednesday. Incumbent Republican Felisha Leffler is facing a challenge from Democrat Dennis Williams.
While final results in the Franklin County Senate race will not be available until all of the towns have been counted, the trend should be clear based on the results from the county’s largest communities, all of which use tabulators. In the Senate, progressives Chloe Viner Collins and Luke Richter, along with independent Wayne Billado, are challenging incumbent Republicans Randy Brock and Corey Parent.
Where can I get results?Once again, the Messenger is partnering with Northwest Public Access to bring you live results beginning at 8 p.m., which may be viewed at samessenger.com or on Northwest Public Access.
The Messenger will be posting results to our website as they become available, and will have every local result that is available by press time in the Wednesday paper.
