The Messenger is partnering with Northwest Public Access to bring you live election results from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Messenger Editor Michelle Monroe and reporter Michael Frett are providing analysis of Franklin County elections with local journalist Richard Cowperthwait and political analyst Jason Barney.
You can watch it here:
MORE COVERAGE: Follow results here and our blog here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.