It's time to brush up on your homophones and practice your alliteration. Here's how local libraries are running their summer reading programs.
Saint Albans Free Library
The Saint Albans Free Library will be launching their summer reading program July 6. Ages 5-110 are eligible.
The grand prize patrons stand to win is a $250 gift card to Jay Peak. Patrons need only to complete seven of the following ten goals:
Visit the library
- Check out a book (curbside checkout or regular)
- Check out a DVD (curbside checkout or regular)
- Check out a non-traditional item (curbside checkout or regular)
- Check out an e-book or audio book (on Hoopla or Libby)
- Read a non-fiction book
- Read a biography
- Rate a book in KOHA that you’ve read
- Grab a curbside craft
- Tell a friend about the library and all it offers
Patrons have until August 21 to complete the challenge and a winner will be announced on August 23.
You must have a Saint Albans Free Library Card to enter and each patron can only enter once.
Georgia Public Library
The Georgia Public Library will be giving out their white elephant style prizes to 10 lucky winners every Friday. Kids get an entry for every time they enter into the library.
Winners get to choose any prize they want from the prize shelf in the library. The prizes include beanie babies, games, chapter books and non-fiction books.
In addition, the library's summer calendar is chock-full of activities for kids to take part in. The summer reading program began on June 18 but will be running until the last drawing for prizes takes place on August 6.
Swanton Public Library
For every book you read from the Swanton Public Library, patrons get a ticket that they can collect, save and spend for a variety of prizes in the “Prize Closet.”
You can also enter into a Summer Reading Raffle to win a $50 gift card to Eloquent Bookstore in Saint Albans.
The goal to enter the raffle changes depending on your age:
The minimums for the youth raffle are:
- Families (6 and under): 50 Picture books
- Ages 7-12: 10 Juvenile books
- Ages 13-17: 5 YA books
For the adult raffle there is no minimum and you get an entry for every book you read.
The program will end with a campfire at the Depot Museum, complete with fun and games provided by the Recreation Department on August 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.