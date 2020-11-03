T. ALBANS — As of press time, Gov. Phil Scott had a large lead over Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman in the race to be Vermont’s governor.
In the state’s closest statewide race, Democrat Molly Gray has 49.7 percent of the votes and Republican Scott Milne 43 percent as of press time. In Vermont, if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the lieutenant governor’s race, the legislature will select a winner.
Georgia’s Carolyn Branagan is trailing incumbent Beth Pearce in the race for state treasurer, 54 percent to 31 percent, although Branagan did win the vote in Franklin County.
Scott, the only Republican elected to statewide office in Vermont, was heavily favored to win re-election in a race Democrats had hoped would be competitive. As of press time, he had been declared the winner with 67 percent of the vote to 27 percent for Zuckerman.
Early on Democrats believed that distaste for President Donald Trump would increase turnout among the state’s Democrats and Progressives, giving a Democratic challenger a shot at unseating Scott, who is seeking his third term.
Then COVID-19 hit and the governor received high marks for his handling of the pandemic, with Vermont containing the virus more successfully than any other state as Scott asked Vermonters to do their part to protect their family, friends and neighbors.
In a September poll by Vermont Public Radio and Vermont Public Television, 55 percent of respondents said they intended to vote for Scott, 24 percent for Zuckerman with 16 percent undecided.
That same poll showed a tight race between Gray and Milne with 35 percent for Gray, 31 for Milne and 24 percent undecided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.