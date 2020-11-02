The deadline to vote in the 2020 General Election is on the horizon. Here are some things to keep in mind, as well as some links you might find useful if you’re still deciding who to vote for or how to vote on village-specific questions.
Casting Ballots
It is too late to put the ballots you received in the mail back in the mail to be returned. Essex residents must bring ballots either to the Essex Town Offices at 81 Main Street and put them in the secure drop box on Monday, Nov. 2 or bring them directly to a polling station between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The polling station for residents of the Village of Essex Junction is Essex High School, and the polling station for residents from the rest of the town is Essex Middle School.
If you decide to vote in person on Nov. 3, you are not required to bring the ballots you were previously mailed. You will, however, be asked to sign an “Affidavit of No Ballot Cast” stating that you have not previously cast a ballot in the 2020 General Election. If a voter refuses to sign the affidavit, they will still be permitted to vote, and the entrance checklist official shall note on the checklist that the voter refused to sign the affidavit.
Make sure you do not use a heavy-ink writing instrument, such as a Sharpie or Magic Marker, but instead use a black pencil or pen.
To check the status of your ballot, visit mvp.vermont.gov.
Register to Vote
It’s not too late to register to vote. You can register right at your respective polling station on Nov. 3 by bringing a Vermont driver’s license or providing the last four digits of your social security number. For questions or more information about registering, call the clerk’s office at (802) 879-0413.
Letters to the Editor
Interested what other Essex voters might be thinking about the races and issues facing them? Read letters to the editor that have been submitted over the last few months here.
Related Links Regarding 2020 Voting
Here are some links to information that you might find useful as you prepare to vote:
- Your Election Questions Answered: What can I expect when I go to vote on Tuesday?
- Your Questions Answered: How do I return my ballot?
- WATCH: Town Clerk explains how to fill out your mail-in ballot
- WATCH: What happens to my ballot after it's received by my town clerk?
Village-specific Questions
Residents from the Village of Essex Junction should have received a second ballot that’s pink in color with two questions on it. Here are a few links that might help answer questions about that special election:
- Your questions answered: Why did village village residents receive two ballots, and why is just the village voting on merger now?
- Your questions answered: What happens if the village approves merger when the rest of the town hasn't yet voted?
- Your questions answered: What is an Australian ballot?
- Your questions answered: Why would the village be called a “Sidewalk District?”
Candidate Coverage
The Reporter attempted to interview as many candidates for local elections relevant to Essex voters as possible. Links for those who replied to our requests are listed below.
Vermont Governor
- Phil Scott (R)
- David Zuckerman (D)
Vermont Lieutenant Governor
Vermont State Treasurer
Vermont House of Representatives
The Chittenden-8-1 District has five candidates listed on the ballot going for its two seats, the only incumbent being Marybeth Remond who is seeking her second term.
The Chittenden-8-2 District also has two seats and only one incumbent, that being Lori Houghton who is running for her third-straight term. While there are four candidates listed on the ballot, Darrell Langworthy is an Independent who has been running a write-in campaign.
The Chittenden-8-3 District has only one seat with its incumbent, Robert Bancroft, among three candidates trying to win it as he looks to serve a fourth term in the State House.
Vermont Senate
The Chittenden Senate District is a six-seat district which represents Bolton, Burlington, Charlotte, Essex, Hinesburg, Jericho, Milton, Richmond, St. George, Shelburne, South Burlington, Underhill, Westford, Williston and Winooski.
Democrats Ginny Lyons and Michael Sirotkin and Democrat/Progressives Phil Baruth and Christopher Pearson are the four incumbents in the race, being challenged by eight other candidates.
- Phil Baruth (D/P), Burlington
- Susan Bowan (R), Shelburne
- Tom Chastenay (R), Milton
- Thomas Chittenden (D), South Burlington
- James Ehlers (I), Winooski
- Kylie Hollingsworth (R), Milton
- Kumulia Long (R), Milton
- Virginia "Ginny" Lyons (D), Williston
- Christopher A. Pearson (D/P), Burlington
- Kesha Ram (D), Burlington
- Ericka Redic (R), Burlington
- Dean Rolland (R), Hinesburg
- Michael Sirotkin (D), South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.