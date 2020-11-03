ST. ALBANS — As expected, it was a good night for incumbents around Franklin County, with one incumbent, Democrat Charen Fegard at risk of losing her seat as of press time.
There was one open seat. The position representing Franklin 5 in Swanton and Sheldon vacated by Marianna Gamache. While the final returns for that seat for that seat were not in, former Franklin County Sheriff Robert Norris had secured the most votes in Sheldon was likely to secure the seat.
Franklin 1 — Georgia
Unofficial results available by press time showed incumbent Republican Carl Rosenquist defeating independent challenger Ben Chiappinelli by approxiately 700 votes.
Rosenquist has represented Georgia in the Vermont House of Representatives since 2017, winning in 2016. He previously served for a term as Georgia’s representative in the early 2000s.
Franklin 3-1 — St. Albans City and a portion of St. Albans Town
In this four person race for two seats, incumbents Mike McCarthy, a Democrat, and Casey Toof, a Republican, easily won re-election. Toof was the top vote getter with 2,409 votes. McCarthy received 1,990.
Former St. Albans Town selectboard chair Bruce Cheeseman. a Republican received 1,216 votes and St. Albans City Democrat David Glidden 1,254.
These are unofficial results and may very slightly from the certified results.
Franklin 4 — Swanton, Sheldon
Republican Brian Savage is expected to handily win re-election, while former Franklin County Sheriff Robert Norris, a Republican, and Democrat Nicholas Brosseau compete for the seat vacated by Marianna Gamache, a Republican who did not seek re-election.
While results from Swanton were unavailable as of press time, available results from Sheldon showed Norris and Savage pulling ahead in the two town district, with the two Republicans winning 772 and 459 votes, respectively, according to early, unofficial results.
Brosseau trailed with 244 votes in Sheldon as of press time.
Franklin 5 — Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate, Richford
As of press time, results were in from Berkshire and Highgate.
Republicans appeared poised to take both seats in the district, with incumbent Lisa Hango and newcomer Paul Martin winning 1,303 and 1,295 votes between Berkshire and Highgate.
Democratic challenger Daniel Nadeau had won 667 between the two towns, while incumbent Democrat Charen Fegard trailed with 646 votes.
Fegard was elected in 2018 and Hango was appointed after Republican Josh Aldrich, who won the seat, declined to assume the position.
As of press time, results were still not available from the Franklin 5 towns of Franklin and Richford.
Franklin 7 — Enosburgh, Montgomery
This district has a long history of close races. Incumbent Republican Felisha Leffler is being challenged by Democrat Dennis Williams in her first bid for re-election.
Available results from Enosburgh have Leffler leading with 833 votes to 429 votes for Williams.
Montgomery’s results are not yet available. Given the district’s history of close races, the final result won’t be known until Montgomery’s results are released.
Franklin County Senate Race
Available results as of press time showed Republican incumbents Randy Brock and Corey Parent comfortably winning reelection, with Brock and Parent winning 7,186 and 7,507 votes, respectively.
Progressive challengers Chloe Viner Collins and Luke Richter had 1,832 and 922 votes, respectively, while independent Wayne Billado III has 1,097 votes.
Final results are in from seven towns with another seven still outstanding.
There were no contests in three of the county’s House districts. Those representatives re-elected without a contest were:
- Franklin 2, Fairfax, Independent Barbara Murphy
- Franklin 3-2, St. Albans Town, Republican Lynn Dickinson
- Franklin 6, Fairfield, Bakersfield, and Fletcher, Republican James Gregoire
