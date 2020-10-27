ST. ALBANS — There are five candidates running for Franklin County’s two seats in the Vermont Senate. Incumbent Republicans Randy Brock and Corey Parent are being challenged by Progressives Chloe Viner Collins and Luke Richter, as well as independent William Billado.
The Messenger sent each candidate a list of questions. Below are the answers we received from Corey Parent.
COVID-19 exposed the cracks in Vermont’s social safety net. What else, if anything, should the legislature be doing to address the impact of the pandemic on low-income Vermonters?
Vermont has always had a strong safety net for our most vulnerable populations and COVID certainly put more pressure on them. However, I think COVID has had its most profound impact on working and middle-class families, small business owners, and our seniors. We need to work to expand broadband to support work from home, we can work to lower the tax burden on working Vermonters to help them recover economically, and we can repeal the tax on social security income completely.
What should the state do to address the need for affordable, quality childcare?
I get the need for affordable childcare – I drop my two-year-old son off every morning at his childcare program and I feel the pinch in the wallet every week when the bill comes due. There is a balance to achieve more affordable childcare. We need to look at the whole system from the ground up and look at what burdens lawmakers and regulators have put on the system and try to understand if the costs associated with them make sense. For example, do we need to require a bachelor’s degree for someone to be able to be considered a lead teacher for toddlers and infants? Do we need to require that a lead teacher be at least 21 years of age? My answer is probably no to both. I also believe we can look to our neighbors in New Hampshire at ratios in the classroom who allow a few more kids in each and see significantly lower costs. Once we address cost burdens in the system, we can then look at what investments are needed in the system.
A substantial deficit is projected for the fiscal year 2022 budget. How should the legislature address anticipated shortfalls?
We are stuck between a rock and hard place here. My entire public career I have talked about the need to not raise taxes and have sustainable spending. However, when you tax at the top of your capacity and spend to meet that taxation during the best of times, you have nowhere to go when the bad times hit. The legislature is going to have to look at areas where they make State Government more efficient, look at all the programs we offer and question whether we need to still provide that service or not. We can look and see if that investment is needed this year or can it wait a year or two. And ultimately, hope the federal government provides some relief funding. There just isn’t the taxing capacity within the State of Vermont during this time to tax our way out of this problem.
What about the Education Fund, which is also expected to take a big hit from COVID-19?
Voters will have a say on that at Town Meeting Day. School boards across the state will present their budgets to voters and voters will decide if they can afford the increased costs associated with the education fund. It would be my hope that we can remove COVID related expenses from the Ed Fund so that the burden doesn’t rest on property taxes next year. That will likely take some federal relief funds to do that though.
The legislature this session took some steps to address concerns about use of excessive force by police and the inequities in how often people of color are subjected to motor vehicle stops and criminal charges. Do you think those actions were sufficient or is there more to be done?
I proudly supported all of the measures passed in the legislature to address excessive force by police and all the other measures that passed as ways to attempt to address racial injustices. Part of what we passed this year was the requirement to collect more data, and I believe as we see that data start to come in over the next few years it will likely present opportunities to us to improve how we police our communities. I will also take an idea from Sen. White and being pushed by Scott Milne in his campaign to create an Agency of Public Safety that will be a singular entity to oversee and regulate police work in Vermont.
Scientists largely agree action is needed to delay the worst impacts of climate change. Vermont is also starting to see the impacts of a changing climate firsthand, with shorter winters, harsher storms and so-called “climigration.” What actions, if any, do you feel the legislature should be taking to reduce Vermont’s share of carbon emissions and ready the state for the effects of a changing climate?
I think the Vermont Legislature took a wrong turn this year by passing the Global Warming Solutions Act. There are no solutions in the act. All it does is set up a panel of unelected, unaccountable individuals to make decisions that the legislature should. That being said – we’ve taken steps that I support such as looking at how we repurpose Efficiency Vermont from helping you get cheaper light bulbs, to addressing thermal efficiency and energy storage. Investing and supporting energy storage is going to be critical moving forward because they will expand the efficiency of renewable sources of energy such as solar.
How can the state help create a secure future for its agricultural sector?
Here in Franklin County our agriculture sector is dairy; the state can start supporting dairy and stop apologizing for having cows. Too many in Montpelier want to move away from dairy and that’s why we struggle to create solutions to be helpful to dairy. We need champions of our rural and dairy economy. In order to do that we can fight for real Act 250 reform, we can support current use, and we can protect the right to farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.