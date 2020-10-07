HIGHGATE – Democrat Daniel Nadeau is running for to represent Franklin County’s four northernmost communities – Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate and Richford – in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Nadeau, who has previously run as both a Democrat and a Progressive to represent the Franklin-5 district in the House of Representatives, is the current chair of Highgate’s Democratic party committee.
COVID-19 exposed the cracks in Vermont’s social safety net. What else, if anything, should the legislature be doing to address the impact of the pandemic on low-income Vermonters?
Nadeau began by stating he believed issues around poverty would be harder to address in rural communities like the four making up the Franklin-5 district.
“Because it’s a lot of rural Vermont, it’s a harder issue to tackle,” Nadeau said. “When you’re dealing with so many smaller communities, it’s harder to find the niche that services our area.”
Nadeau suggested lawmakers look at subsidies for low-income housing and other housing waiver programs. “The government’s been doing a good job because they’ve been stopping people being thrown out of their homes for not being able to pay rent,” Nadeau said.
He also noted the challenges of accessing supermarkets – and supermarket prices for food – in rural areas, referring to “food deserts.” “The cost of being poor is higher the more rural you are,” Nadeau said.
As for how to address the economic issues stemming from COVID-19, Nadeau said he’d likely defer to proposals made by the wider Democratic Party. “I’d follow the guidelines of the state party,” Nadeau said. “I’d follow their lead.”
What should the state do to address the need for quality, affordable child care?
“I can’t think of a good answer,” Nadeau admitted, who said COVID-19 had made issues worse with uneven school schedules and potential for spread in more densely-booked child care centers.
Nadeau said questions around child care may be harder in rural areas where resources could be scarce for child care providers, something he’d hope to address by backing incentivizing and financially supporting programs in rural areas and “areas disproportionately affected by a lack of child care.”
“I would push for there to be more financial aid and more incentives for child care services in small towns in Vermont,” Nadeau said. “If a small community is struggling with child care, I would back a proposal to make sure communities have it available.”
That support, he said, would have to be contingent on what kind of state budget Vermont would see come 2021.
A substantial deficit is projected for the fiscal year 2022 budget. How should the legislature address anticipated shortfalls?
“This is a problem a lot of states are going to be dealing with,” Nadeau said. “Vermont’s lucky in that we already had a safety net in place while a lot of other states were already in dire financial states,” he added, seemingly referring to the surplus used by Vermont to balance this year’s state budget.
According to Nadeau, there were too many variables – from the state’s economic recovery to financial support from the federal government – to be able to comfortably say how the legislature would be able to handle its state budget this far in advance.
“We don’t know how the economy’s going to recover. We don’t know how the upcoming election is going to play out,” Nadeau said. “We’re going to have to see what situation we’re in when the next budget comes around, because there are so many variables.”
One place he suggested additional revenues could be sourced from was the current tax and regulate bill for marijuana Gov. Phil Scott is considering to allow to pass into law. “Hopefully, we can get some revenue from that,” Nadeau said.
What about the Education Fund, which is also expected to take a big hit from COVID-19?
Nadeau appeared to dismiss supporting any kind of funding cuts to education in Vermont, saying he believed Vermont’s school system was already underfunded and struggled to compete with academic results from other states’ public schools.
“No one wants to cut teachers’ pay and no one thinks we should cut funding to the schools ,” Nadeau said. “If anything, we need increased funding, because you’re going to have to deal with the pressures being put on them this year.”
Ultimately, Nadeau said, “there’s really no good answer” and suggested he’d defer to proposals from the larger Democratic Party. “I leave it up to the party,” Nadeau said. “They will come up with the solution – it’s not my place to try and come up with one.”
The legislature this session took some steps to address concerns about the use of excessive force by police and the inequities in how often people of color are subjected to motor vehicle stops and criminal charges. Do you think these actions were sufficient or is there more to be done?
“I believe there’s more to be done,” Nadeau said, referring then to the Democratic Party’s wider platform on policing issues. “We’re going to be pushing for body cams and we almost got through a civilian oversight committee, which I would be in favor of if elected,” he said.
According to Nadeau, policing issues are a different issue when considering more rural areas like the communities making up the Franklin-5 district.
“When you have a bunch of small towns with small police forces, it’s not like Burlington where you have a larger police force and they’re a lot better funded, and that’s where you have problems,” Nadeau said.
“Thankfully, we’ve been able to avoid it,” he continued. “There haven’t been too many incidents in Franklin-5 with police brutality.”
Still, Nadeau said he’d support “further police regulations and oversight.”
Scientists largely agree action is needed to delay the worst impacts of climate change. Vermont is also starting to see the impacts of climate change firsthand, with shorter winters, harsher storms and so-called “climigration.” What actions, if any, do you feel the legislature should be taking to reduce Vermont’s share of carbon emissions and ready the state for the effects of a changing climate?
“Vermont is such a small state that there’s not that much we can do,” Nadeau began, saying instead he’d want to focus on readying the state for the possible impacts of climate change.
What that meant for Nadeau was making sure housing markets were ready for an influx of new residents looking for a Vermont environment expected to be more stable than other areas and addressing the impacts a changing climate may have on impaired watersheds, like Lake Carmi’s.
Still, Nadeau said he would support further development of alternative energy sources like wind and solar, as well as the weatherization programs intended to make heating more efficient in Vermont.
How can the state help create a secure future for its agricultural sector?
As the stepson of a former dairy farmer, Nadeau said he saw firsthand what instability in the dairy industry could do to farmers. “It’s a lot of the bigger farms that are left,” Nadeau said.
Creating a future for Vermont’s dairy farms, which have struggled with years of low milk prices made worse by the ongoing pandemic, was a hard question, Nadeau said. “I don’t know what, besides subsidies, we could do for our farms,” he said.
Some answers, he suggested, might be found in creating “loopholes for farms” in minimum wage laws for farm work and other programs for courting cheap farm labor, as well as a state-supported means for distributing food from smaller farms and tax incentives like those offered in New York’s Empire Zones.