BERKSHIRE – Democrat Charen Fegard is running for reelection to represent Franklin County’s four northernmost communities – Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate and Richford – in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Fegard has previously worked in the civil service and volunteered on Richford’s restorative justice panel.
COVID-19 exposed the cracks in Vermont’s social safety net. What else, if anything, should the legislature be doing to address the impact of the pandemic on low-income Vermonters?
“In a perfect world, we would be able to prevent homelessness,” Fegard said. “In a perfect world, we would be able to protect the middle class.”
But, Fegard admitted, she would only be “one voice in a big group” of 150 legislators in the Vermont House of Representatives charged with crafting a state budget cut short by the economic fallout of a global pandemic.
“What we’re able to do is probably going to depend in part on what kind of federal assistance we get as a state,” Fegard said. “I’d like to pretend I have answers, but I don’t have a crystal ball.”
What should the state do to address the need for affordable, quality child care?
Fegard, who said she had her own in-home day care years ago, said many of the requirements currently limiting some child care services were handed down from a federal level, but added, “I think we need to make sure we catch anything we can” in Vermont.
An example she offered were limits to the amount of hours in-home providers could offer recently lifted by way of an executive order given in response to COVID-19.
One place where Fegard said she felt the legislature could make an impact was offering some form of support for “people who want to enter into child care” for expenses like building improvements needed to bring home centers up to modern standards.
“It was reasonable and I could do it,” Fegard said of her experience as a child care provider. “I don’t know what the requirements were that came down the pipe after that, but it’s possible I wouldn’t have been able to stay on the job.”
A substantial deficit is anticipated for the fiscal year 2022 budget. How should the legislature address the anticipated shortfalls?
“There are going to be places where you’re going to have to take money away in order to have it other places,” Fegard said. “We’re going to have to make hard decisions when the numbers come in.”
Where Fegard said she felt funding needed to be preserved were places like the Dept. of Children and Families. “Anything that directly impacts health and safety – we can’t cut that,” Fegard said.
She extended those same beliefs to programs that may help stave off food insecurity, which has reportedly surged in recent months amid the economic challenges brought by COVID-19.
“Food insecurity is a real thing,” Fegard said. “You can’t let people go hungry.”
What about the Education Fund, which is also expected to take a big hit from COVID-19?
“This is remarkably complex,” Fegard said, “but we do have to have a viable ed fund.”
The education fund, made from several pools of money and supported largely through a complex property tax equation accounting for everything from a town’s housing market to an individual’s income, has been expected to see steep losses in the next year.
Fegard suggested Vermont’s lawmakers would have to see where the state is financially next year before committing to a fix for the education fund’s expected shortfall but stressed “we owe it to our kids” to guarantee viable education funding.
“We’re going to see how that sugars out and we’re going to have to make decisions about taking money from somewhere else,” Fegard said. “We can’t abandon our kids.”
The legislature took steps this session to address concerns about the excessive use of force by police and the inequities in how often people of color are subjected to motor vehicle stops and criminal charges. Do you think those actions were sufficient or is there more to be done?
Fegard said she supported recent legislation standardizing certain best practices for policing as well as other bills authorized by lawmakers, but also wanted to see how effective the steps legislators took were before committing to further policing bills.
“I think what we need to see is how these policy changes are like when the rubber meets the road,” Fegard said. “What we need to see is how these play out in the real world before we know it’s enough.”
Fegard did say she would entertain other measures involving policing in Vermont, but that she would also have to “see the research” underlying new proposals before committing to anything.
In the meantime, Fegard said she couldn’t support “defunding the police,” viewing police as important for public safety and noting challenges some rural police departments already have with retaining staff.
Scientists largely agree action is needed to delay the worst impacts of climate change. Vermont is also starting to see the impacts of a changing climate firsthand, with shorter winters, harsher storms and so-called “climigration.” What actions, if any, do you feel the legislature should be taking to reduce Vermont’s share of carbon emissions and ready the state for the effects of a changing climate?
Fegard expressed some sense of caution for taking immediate action particularly amid recovery from COVID-19, but heralded the recent passage of the Global Warming Solutions Act as a good start in addressing Vermont’s share of carbon emissions.
“It’s going to be tremendously disruptive if we do anything too quickly, but the Global Warming Solutions Act was a good first step,” Fegard said.
She also noted that credit organizations like Moody’s Investors Services have started looking at states’ responses to climate change when assigning bond ratings, making climate legislation an economic decision as well. “We’re going to be paying for it one way or another,” Fegard said.
One place where she saw a possible easy next step would be in recent efforts to emphasize the protection of forest lands within Act 250, Vermont’s permitting law, that were shot down Monday evening by way of a gubernatorial veto for, according to Scott, being too narrow an update.
Continuous forest lands, according to forestry experts, are important for helping protect wildlife habitat from the possible impacts of a changing climate.
Fegard also floated recent efforts to create a system for paying farmers for “ecosystems services,” agricultural practices capable of, among other ecologically-beneficial impacts, trapping carbon emissions climate scientists almost uniformly believe to be responsible for the warming of Earth’s climate.
How can the state help create a secure future for its agricultural sector?
While current agriculture trends in Vermont have been tied to federal policy decisions – namely the pricing of milk – Fegard offered several areas where state lawmakers may be able to offer some form of support for Vermont’s agricultural sector.
Fegard immediately returned to the previously mentioned “ecosystem services” the House of Representatives’ agriculture and forestry committee was hearing testimony on.
She also suggested finding ways, like the Farmers to Families Food Box program that was only recently moved out of state or through farm-to-school programming and school lunch programs, to tie Vermont’s agricultural producers into responses to food insecurity.
Finally, Fegard encouraged Vermonters to turn to their local producers for groceries where they could to help move money through the state’s agricultural sector.
“It could be good for us and good for our economy,” Fegard said, before adding, “If we’re not there for our farmers, how can we expect farmers to be there for us?”