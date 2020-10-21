GEORGIA – Republican Carl Rosenquist is running for reelection to represent the Town of Georgia in Vermont’s House of Representatives.
Rosenquist has served several, noncontiguous terms as Georgia’s representative to Vermont’s state house. He has previously chaired Georgia’s school board and remains involved in several community and regional organizations.
COVID-19 exposed the cracks in Vermont’s social safety net. What else, if anything, should the
legislature be doing to address the impact of the pandemic on low-income Vermonters?
Rosenquist began by saying he believed the legislature and governor had “done a great deal” for helping lower-income Vermonters weather the first months of the pandemic through its allocations of federal coronavirus relief funding.
One place that could be improved, however, was the rollout of expanded unemployment benefits in Vermont, which has seen a significant backlog early in the pandemic as Vermont’s labor department struggled with an initial surge in applications immediately following state-ordered business closures.
“To me, that was one thing we could do a better job of,” Rosenquist said.
He also said there would be a need to concentrate on responding to homeless Vermonters’ housing needs. According to Rosenquist, the current practice of substituting homeless shelters, which were closed for public health reasons, with motel vouchers “isn’t necessarily the best or economical.”
Rosenquist said he also saw food security as an issue moving into the winter, and suggested in the future, the legislature would need to continue looking at ways coronavirus relief funding could be directed at addressing food insecurity and hunger.
What should the state do to address the need for quality, affordable child care?
Rosenquist said the state should consider rolling back some of its regulations governing child care services in Vermont, suggesting state requirements created too high of a financial barrier for providers interested either entering or staying in the child care industry.
“Some people may want to get into it, but the obstacles are quite high,” Rosenquist said.
He also said the state could ideally look at improving child care subsidies for lower-income Vermonters, but suggested doing so would be more of a challenge in the coming years as the state wrestles with budgeting shortfalls due to COVID-19.
“I think we should look at improved subsidies, but our budget, at the present time, is strapped beyond its present abilities to provide,” Rosenquist said. “I don’t think there’s much we can do in the short term to improve child care subsidies.”
A substantial deficit is projected for the fiscal year 2022 budget. How should the legislature address anticipated shortfalls?
Rosenquist began his answer by saying Vermont would need to further open its economy to be able to curtail the steep drops in tax revenues the state is expected to face. “I think we need to open up our economy more completely as soon as its safe,” Rosenquist said.
While he said he approved of Gov. Phil Scott’s handling of the pandemic and Vermont’s reopening, he said, borrowing from Scott’s reopening metaphor of choice, “it may be time to do a full half turn instead of a quarter turn.”
In lieu of a more complete reopening, Rosenquist said the state would have to be “very diligent on budgeting” and suggested he’d support tapping into the state’s reserves for this coming budget cycle.
“We won’t know exactly what [our shortfalls] are,” Rosenquist said, “but I believe it would be a legitimate use of our ‘rainy day’ fund.”
What about the Education Fund, which is also expected to take a big hit from COVID-19?
While Vermont’s education fund is expected to see financial damage from COVID-19, affording education in Vermont was an issue Rosenquist said was “above and beyond the coronavirus.”
“I think we seriously need to deliver education in a more efficient manner,” Rosenquist said. “I think we need to look seriously at the student/teacher ratio and see how we can increase this ratio without affecting student outcomes.”
More immediately, Rosenquist said education funding was a harder question decided at the local level, where he said school boards would have to make the “tough decisions” to hold their budgets to keep education costs low.
He said he would oppose offsetting financial losses in the education fund through higher property taxes.
“I think people are pretty well tapped out in terms of the increases we’ve seen over the last number of years to pay for the increases in educational costs.” Rosenquist said. “I don’t think there’s any more we can squeeze out of property taxes.”
The legislature this session took some steps to address concerns about the use of excessive force by police and the inequities in how often people of color are subjected to motor vehicle stops and criminal
charges. Do you think those actions were sufficient or is there more to be done?
Rosenquist started by saying he believed “it is always good, in any organization, to revisit the way we do things,” but said reforms “should not paralyze our law enforcement.”
“I don’t think we should overreact to things that happen at the national level,” Rosenquist said. “I don’t think they affect Vermont in the same way they affect some of these larger cities.”
He did say, however, he felt reviewing police departments’ use of force was appropriate and said he supported further incorporating mental health services with police departments to help deescalate certain situations and address mental health crises.
He also said he supported keeping school resource officers in Vermont’s schools, pushing back on some calls for abolishing the position by saying he believed “they’ve helped keep our schools safe.”
Scientists largely agree action is needed to delay the worst impacts of climate change. Vermont is also starting to see the impacts of climate change firsthand, with shorter winters, harsher stormed and so-called “climigration.” What actions, if any, do you feel the legislature should be taking to reduce Vermont’s share of carbon emissions and ready the state for the effects of a changing climate?
Rosenquist immediately started by saying he believed the Global Warming Solutions Act, a controversial bill he opposed in the legislature, was the “wrong way to go,” saying it “abdicated the legislature’s responsibility” to an appointed Vermont Climate Council with rulemaking authority created by the bill.
“We cannot destroy our economy on the road to environmental improvement,” Rosenquist said.
He did, however, say he was a “great proponent of recycling and the conservation of our natural resources,” citing experience at a local recycling center, and said conservation was a question of doing “as much as we could do on a personal basis for reducing our greenhouse gases.”
He did say he supported alternative energy, as long as it was producing enough power.
“I think much progress is being made in the use of technology and alternative energy sources, and I think we should continue to support those as long as they’re producing energy as a cost effective basis,” Rosenquist said. “I think we’re getting there.”
He also said he believed the legislature could continue to support weatherization, but suggested Vermont might not be “getting our bang for our buck” on the amount of funding it allocates to weatherization programs.
How can the state help create a secure future for its agricultural sector?
Rosenquist began by noting the struggles faced by Vermont’s dairy farmers came courtesy of a “worldwide phenomenon,” as the low milk prices they’re paid are the result of a global oversupply in milk and other dairy products.
He said the state should be looking to reducing regulations to allow farmers to “maximize their revenue flow,” while also looking to support efforts like manure-based energy generation and cover-cropping with cash crops as additional sources of revenue.
What that means for water quality efforts tied to reducing phosphorus runoff from farms, Rosenquist said, would be a balancing act.
“I believe in reducing regulations as much as possible, but I know we’re locked in a conflict between our waterways and farming community to some extent,” he said. “We need to be careful about how hard we push the farming community and their resources on tackling some of our water quality issues.”
Rosenquist also said he believed in encouraging diversification on Vermont’s farms, saying “the diversification of farming, I think, will help.”
