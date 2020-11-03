12:00 p.m. St. Albans City – St. Albans City Clerk Curry Galloway is reporting that 2,363 city residents have voted so far. About 1,700 of those ballots were returned before election day.
In 2106, 2,541 people voted in the city.
“There's a lot of new voters, which is exciting,” Galloway said.
About a dozen of those new voters had registered today. In 2018, 80 people registered on election day.
Election workers are verifying that those new voters have not cast a ballot anywhere else in the state before giving them a ballot.
Galloway said clerks around the state were feeling prepared for today. “Everyone is like “we're ready, let's do this,” she said.
The state elections division has been exceptional, she said.
Those coming to the polls were bringing their mailed ballots with them, Galloway said.
She is a fan of voting by mail. “I love it. It works,” Galloway said.
The city held five work sessions with justices of the peace to process the ballots returned before election day, each lasting about four hours. Galloway said there were representatives from at least two parties at each processing session.
The voters coming in to vote in person were in a good mood. “Everyone has been really happy,” Galloway said.
—Michelle Monroe
11:30 a.m. — As of yesterday, Nov. 2, over 255,000 Vermonters had already cast their vote by mail, according to the Vermont Secretary of State’s Elections Division.
That number generously surpasses the 2016 general election total of 91,000 for early and mail-in ballots.
—Bridget Higdon
How many people voted by mail in your town? View the interactive map below.
This map was developed by students at the University of Vermont who are part of the Community News Service, a student-powered partnership with community newspapers.
10 a.m. St. Albans Town — “It’s been steady,” St. Albans’s town clerk Anna Bourdon said Tuesday morning. “It’s been steady all morning.”
More than 2,600 of St. Albans Town’s 5,097 registered voters had returned absentee ballots as of Monday evening, according to Bourdon.
“It’s been tough,” Bourdon said when asked about this year’s election. “It’s kind of sad. I like having people come in and vote.”
“It’s like a little party,” Bourdon said. “I miss that, but maybe next year.”
—Michael Frett
7 a.m. — Good morning. Thanks for starting your day here with us.
Most polling places are now open in Franklin County. If you are voting in-person, be sure to read about the candidates and check out our FAQs about voting in-person. Don't forget to bring a mask.
Keep checking this blog for updates, photos, results and more. It's going to be a long day — but our team slept well and we've got full mugs of coffee, so we're ready to guide you through.
—Bridget Higdon
