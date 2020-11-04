ST. ALBANS — More people in Franklin County and the neighboring town of Alburgh voted for President Donald Trump in 2020 than voted for him in 2016.
But more local voters also filled in their ballots for former Vice President Joe Biden than cast a ballot for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The 2016 and 2020 Presidential vote totals in Franklin County and Alburgh:
Trump 2016: 9,141
Trump 2020: 11,662
Clinton 2016: 9,723
Biden 2020: 14,135
Trump received 27.6 percent more votes in 2020 locally than he did four years earlier. The Democrats, however, increased their vote total by 45 percent.
As a percentage of the votes cast, Trump also improved. In 2016, he received 40.3 percent of the votes cast locally in the presidential race. In 2020, Trump received 42.9 percent.
Clinton received 42.8 percent of the votes cast locally, while Biden increased that share substantially to 52 percent.
The difference is likely the absence of write in votes for Sen. Bernie Sanders, who received a hefty percentage of write-in votes in 2016.
Turnout was up in the state and locally.
In 2016, 22,708 people voted in Franklin County and Alburgh. In 2020, that increased by 19.7 percent to 27,175.
In all but three Franklin County communities turnout topped 70 percent of registered voters. In every town it topped 50 percent.
The three towns with the largest increase between 2016 and 2020 were:
- Highgate, 24.5 percent
- Fairfax, 24.4 percent
- Sheldon, 23.4 percent
Trump won two of those communities, Highgate and Sheldon, in 2016 and 2020. Clinton and Biden won Fairfax.
Alburgh, Swanton and Georgia all moved from the Trump column in 2016 to Biden’s in 2020.
Georgia had 491 more voters in 2020 than in 2016. Biden received 498 more votes than Clinton had.
In Swanton, Biden claimed 465 more votes than Clinton, while overall turnout increased by 548 votes.
Biden received 178 more votes in Alburgh than Clinton had, while turnout was up 182 votes.
Many Franklin County voters split their tickets, voting for Biden at the top of the ticket and Republicans down the ballot.
Biden carried 10 local communities, even as those same communities gave the nod to Republican Scott Milne in the lieutenant governor’s race and Republican incumbents in legislative races.
Although Democrat Molly Gray won the vote for the lieutenant governor’s seat statewide, she carried just one Franklin County community, Montgomery, and that by a relatively narrow margin, 353-316, for a Democrat in Montgomery.
Republican Governor Phil Scott also carried the county, but he carried all but four towns in the state: Burlington, Brattleboro, Putney and Marlboro.
Across the state more people voted.
In Vermont, voter registration increased by 34,384 people between 2016 and 2020. The total number of Vermonters who voted increased as well, by 37,954 people.
Overall, 71 percent of registered voters cast their ballots this year, compared to 68 percent four years ago.
Registrations were also up in every Franklin County Town, with St. Albans City having the largest increase in absolute numbers, adding 765 voters to the rolls between 2016 and 2020, while St. Albans Town added 692.
Georgia picked up 449 more registered voters and Highgate 299.
