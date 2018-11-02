Franklin County Probate Judge

Probate judges oversee wills and estates, as well as adoptions, name changes and other famly matters. Both Democrat Bob Farrar and Republican Vaughn Comeau are vying for the position after the retirement of Larry Bruce, who held the position since 2006.

While the position is generally apolitical, Farrar and Comeau have sparred over whether or not the position, normally part-time, should remain a part-time position or be handled as full-time.