ST. ALBANS – Elaine Gloria St. Pierre, 91, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center following a fall. Her daughter Mary and husband Roger Garceau and granddaughter Emily Garceau were at her side.

Elaine was born in Sheldon Springs on July 2, 1927, the daughter of the late Roy and Eva (Guyette) Cantell. On May 24, 1947, Elaine married Robert (Bob) St. Pierre, who passed away on April 14, 2019. They had a beautiful marriage. For the past few years Elaine and Robert had to live apart due to her struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Their earthly life is over, but they are now reunited for eternity in the afterlife.

She graduated from Sheldon Springs Grammar School and St. Mary’s High School in St. Albans. Following school, she went to work as an operator for the New England Telephone Company. She later became a clerk for the former William Doolin Company, retiring following 25 years of service.

Elaine was a longtime communicant of Holy Angels Church where she was active with the choir and Ladies of St. Anne. She also was a member of the Green Mountain Post #1 American Legion and Robert E. Glidden Post #758 Veterans of Foreign Wars Women’s Auxiliaries. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, sewing, and family get-togethers.

Elaine is survived by two daughters: Karen Rich and fiancé Michael Brown of Essex and Mary and Roger Garceau of Montgomery; seven grandchildren: Jason (Rebecca) Rich of Colchester, Shawn (Kenena) Montague of Essex, Adam (Natalie) Rich of Essex, Aaron (Brenda) Rich of Walpole, N.H., Joseph (Heather) Garceau of Montgomery, Peter (Jacey) Garceau of St Albans, and Emily Garceau of Montgomery; eleven great-grandchildren: Davey, Lucy and Jane Rich, Breya Montague, Emma Rich, Andrew and Eva Rich, Ruby Tillotson, Lorraine (Rain) and Mira Garceau, and Thomas Robert Garceau.

Elaine is also survived by two sisters, Mary Britch of Highgate and Joyce Trombly of St. Albans and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and Robert, Elaine was predeceased by an infant daughter, Patricia Elaine, in 1957, great-grandchildren, Zoe Mae Rich and Kyle Roger Garceau, her sisters, Catherine Woznack and Janet Vieta, and brother, Leo “Buddy” Cantell.

Visiting hours are Thursday, May 16 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church on Lake Street, St. Albans. Interment will follow in the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery for both Robert and Elaine.

Messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.

We ask that any donations in memory of Elaine be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive – Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495.