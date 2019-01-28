SWANTON – Elaine C. Begnoche, age 81, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Swanton.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1937 in St. Albans to the late George and Ardelle (Lemoine) Laurendeau.

Elaine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved reading and playing games with her grandchildren. On Saturday nights, Elaine could be found dancing with Arthur. She enjoyed travelling, especially trips to Branson, Missouri. Elaine loved baking and cooking. She was big fan of the Boston Red Sox.

She is survived by her children, Gerald Begnoche and his wife Mary, Michael Begnoche, Jean Brown and her husband Tom, and Diane Fuller and her husband Danny; ten grandchildren,13 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Begnoche; her daughter, Patricia Smith; and her brother, Raymond Laurendeau.

In keeping with Elaine’s wishes a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Elaine’s memory can be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency—Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Swanton Village Fire Department, 120 1st St, Swanton, VT 05488.

