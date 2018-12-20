SWANTON – Eileen R. Gagne, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 at her Swanton home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Swanton on Dec. 22, 1941 to the late Sylvio and Ruby (Wells) Quilliam.

Eileen spent her life living in the Swanton-St. Albans area. On June 8, 1963 she married Andre J. Gagne.

Her favorite time of year was Christmas, when she baked incredible sugar rolls, and meat pies. She was a home maker and took pride in caring for her family, her life revolved around her husband, children, and grandchildren. In her free time Eileen could be found knitting mittens for her kids and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds, making sure they always had ample amounts of sugar water, WCAX News, Across the Fence and the Soaps. Andre and Eileen enjoyed vacationing together, taking trips to Disney World in Florida, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and various other trips.

She is survived by her husband, Andre Gagne of Swanton; their four children, Michael Gagne and his wife, Jodie of Swanton, Denise Mercy and her husband, Mike of Montgomery Center, Mark Gagne and his partner, Paul Jung of Fort Lee, N.J., and Matthew Gagne and his wife, Katie of Swanton. Grandchildren, Katie Piper and her wife, Alexandra of Vacaville, Calif., Michelle Gagne and her significant other Colby Dupuis of St. Albans, Heather Lundborg and her husband, Zachary of Lynchburg, Va., Eric Mercy of Montgomery Center, Matthew and Kaleb Gagne of Swanton, Wyatt and Willow Jung, of Fort Lee, N.J.; brothers, Edward Quilliam and his wife, Nancy of St. Albans, Robert Quilliam and his wife, Shirley of Swanton and Zephir Hills, Fla. and her sister, Agnes Bouchard and her husband, Clayton of Swanton. Besides her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her brothers, Paul and David Quilliam.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the nurses and volunteers from Franklin Home Health for all the care, love and support they provided for Eileen.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 from 7-9 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, Canada Street, Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Eileen’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com