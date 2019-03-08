HIGHGATE CENTER – Edward H. Laviletta, 80, of Highgate passed away suddenly at his home in Highgate Center on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019.

A career veteran, who served his country over 20 years with the U.S. Navy, he was married to the former Jane Bessette Manning who survives him.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton with a service following at 7 p.m.

A complete obituary notice can be viewed and online condolences may be made by visiting www.minorfh.com.