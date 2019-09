ENOSBURG – Duane “Uncle Dewey” Stetson, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home.

A full obituary can be viewed and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com