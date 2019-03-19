Police respond to the Champlain Farms gas station and convenience store on Route 78 in Swanton for an armed robbery last Wednesday at approximately 3:30. (Dave St. Pierre, MESSENGER CORRESPONDENT)

SWANTON — The men behind two alleged robberies here last week told police drug debt motivated them, according to court affidavits.

Police arrested 24-year-old Cole Tessier and 28-year-old Eric Raymond, both of Swanton, for the March 12 robbery at the First Street Champlain Farms here and the March 13 robbery at the Irving Oil station on Vermont Route 78 in Highgate.

Prosecutors charged Tessier with two counts of felony assault and robbery.

Prosecutors charged Raymond with two counts of aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, which is itself a felony.

Tessier and Raymond each face up to 10 years.

Vermont State Police Det. Richard Desany and Trooper John Bruzzi described their investigation in court affidavits.

According to Bruzzi’s affidavit, Tessier was the robber, Raymond the getaway driver.

Desany conducted the initial investigation.

He spoke with Anthony Harig, the clerk at the Champlain Farms store during the robbery, the only employee inside at the time.

Per Desany’s affidavit, Harig said he was in the store’s restroom when he heard a voice just after 3 a.m.

He came out, saw someone by the coolers and heard what he said sounded like “a gun rack being loaded,” per the affidavit.

The robber did have a gun. He held it at his side with his lower arm bent.

Harig took the store cash register’s drawer out and set it on the counter. The robber took its money, a total of $127.48. He asked for cigarettes. Harig gave him a carton of Marlboro Reds valued at $93.60.

