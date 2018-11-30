The Swanton Village Green may have a temporary ice rink this winter.

SWANTON VILLAGE — The Swanton Recreation Dept. may be bringing a community rink to the village green.

The rink is a certainty — the maybe is where it will be placed. Betsy Fournier, of the rec department, advocated at Monday’s village board meeting to put it in the park.

“We just feel like it would be more utilized in the village center,” Fournier said, at that meeting. Placing the rink in the park would give it more visual exposure, but Fournier said doing so might also send skaters into local shops.

The village green hosted skating rinks in the past, and the Swanton rec department regularly puts up its own 90- by 90-foot rink. But it’s been some time since skaters could do so right there in the park.

Adam Paxman, one of the village’s three trustees, asked about the possibility of placing the rink in Marble Mill Park. Fournier said yes. But that means less visual exposure, a little more distance to downtown shops and less level ground.

Past rinks in the park were placed between the Lady Liberty statue and the historic bandstand, according to Village Manager Reg Beliveau Jr. Fournier suggested putting the rink behind the LED announcement sign, near the First Street intersection.

Swanton rec representatives weren’t asking the board for much. Fournier said the rec department has all the necessary materials, but could use some labor help from the village: a work crew to assemble the rink and the village fire department to flood it.

