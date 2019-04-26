RICHFORD – Douglas Wayne Billado, age 65, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 with his loving family by his side at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

He was born on May 10, 1953 in St. Albans to the late Carroll Sr. & Eleanor (Lakey) Billado.

Doug spent all of his life living in Richford. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Doug loved collecting and working on old tractors, he also loved collecting guns and coins. In the past, Doug worked for the town of Richford, and the Richford Golf Course. Most recently, he drove truck for Brouillette Farms in Richford, and Domina Farms in Sheldon. He was a long-time member of the Richford Volunteer Fire Department, and the American Legion Post #12 in Richford, where he was currently serving as Commander for the Sons of the Legion. Most importantly, Doug loved his family more than anything in this world – and no matter what – he was always there for them. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle anyone could ask for.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Billado of Richford; their children, Christine Carpenter and her husband Mark, and Karen Paul and her husband Mike all of Richford; nine grandchildren, Alexis Billado, Levi, Bradley & Colby Carpenter, Kayla, Maria, Matt, Michael & Leah Paul; his siblings, Avris Billado and her significant other Alvin “Junior” Miles of Enosburgh, Barbara Beauregard and her husband Rene of Richford, Kathy Marshia and her husband David of Enosburgh, and Danny Billado and his wife Lynn of Swanton; siblings-in-law, Nancy Parr, and Elmer “Merle” Guthery of Missouri; and many beloved nieces & nephews. Besides his parents, Douglas was predeceased by his son, Stephen Wayne Billado in 2001; and his siblings, Timmy Billado, Richard “Dicky” Billado, Lisa Lefebvre, Jeannie Bryce, and Carroll “Buzzy” Billado Jr.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5-8:00 PM at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Spears Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Missisquoi Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Doug’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405 or the American Heart Association, 2 Wall Street, Manchester, NH 03101.

