FAIRFIELD – Doris Theresa St. Pierre, a life long area resident, passed away early Monday, February 25, 2019, at the St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab Center with her family at her side.

She was born at home in Swanton on April 14, 1928, the oldest child of the late Raymond E. and Adele (Giroux) Moreau. Doris was 90 years old.

Doris married Wilfred W. St. Pierre on August 28, 1948, in the Church of the Nativity in Swanton, they were married for 70 years. Wilfred passed away on November 9, 2018.

Doris was a 1946 graduate of Saint Anne’s Academy in Swanton and for a time she worked for the Social Security Administration and retired as a supervisor from the US Immigration Department. Following retirement, she worked at the town clerk’s office in Fairfield and also was a member of the Fairfield Scholarship Fund committee. Doris was a longtime communicant of the Saint Patrick Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children, Rene and Rosemary St. Pierre of Gloucester, Massachusetts, Gary and Susan St. Pierre, Thomas and Carol St. Pierre, and Mark St. Pierre and fiancé, Lucy Marx, all of Fairfield, Diane and Brent Brigham of St. Albans and Nancy and Timothy Campbell of Georgia, as well as her grandchildren, Jason St. Pierre, Ryan and AnneMarie St. Pierre, Tonya St. Pierre, Shannon St. Pierre, Kevin and Michelle Moss, Jennifer and Chad Elwood, Scott Irish, John “JP” Irish, Shawn St. Pierre, Kayla St. Pierre, Alex Brigham, Elena Brigham and Kyle Campbell, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wilfred, Doris was pre-deceased by her daughter-in-law, Bonnie St. Pierre, her brothers, Henry and Bernard Moreau and sister, Anna Gamache.

Doris’ family would like to thank the staff at St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab Center for the care and support given to her and her family during her stay.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 116 Church Road, Fairfield with the Reverend William P. Giroux as celebrant.

Prayers of committal and interment for Doris and Wilfred will be held at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fairfield Scholarship Fund, c/o Joy Kane, 3254 Lapland Road, East Fairfield, Vermont 05448.

To send Doris’ family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.