HIGHGATE SPRINGS – Doreen V. Chaffee, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Northwestern Medical Center, St. Albans.

She was born in Clarenceville, Quebec, on March 27, 1945 to the late Arthur and Laura (Shedrick) Loyer.

Doreen took great pride in caring for her family, always with a listening ear and supportive advice. She loved looking at old photos and reminiscing with loved ones, she insisted on cutting her own firewood to heat her home, shoveling her own driveway in the winter months well into her 70’s, and dancing to old time country music. She was an excellent cook, and anyone that knew Doreen knew that she was beautiful inside and out. Doreen enjoyed friendships she made while working at Softlite years ago, and a season at The Tyler Place Inn and Resort. Her kind and humble soul will be missed by all that knew her. Rest peacefully in the glory and splendor of God’s Kingdom, dear Mother.

She is survived by her children, Jody Chaffee of Highgate Springs, Jill Chaffee-Pigeon of Franklin, Joan Chaffee-Piwetz, and her husband, Paul of Arizona, and Justin Chaffee of Highgate Springs; grandchildren, Zachary Pigeon, Eva Rainville, Dylan and Trevor Chaffee, Josie and Jorie Spears, Jett Piwetz, Caleb and Grace Chaffee; great grandchildren, Liam Pigeon, Scarlet Chaffee, Jace Menard and Joy Cantor; three surviving sisters, three surviving sisters-in-law, two surviving brothers-in-law, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, Doreen was predeceased by her husband, Marshall C. Chaffee; her daughter, Joy Chaffee-Spears; one sister, and three brothers.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Interment will be held at the family’s convenience.

Visitation will be held on Friday, at Kidder Memorial Home from 4 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Doreen’s memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202

