ST. ALBANS — Donna LaRochelle Clark, 67, passed away in Vero Beach, Fla. surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by parents Maurice and Rose (Rowe) LaRochelle, and her husband Les Clark.

She leaves behind a daughter Robin (Jonathan) Reardon, and beloved granddaughter Taylor Swan. Sisters Maureen (Willis) Estus, Claire (George) Pelkey, Theresa (Phil) Remillard and brothers Howard (Penny) and Kevin LaRochelle.

Donna’s memory will be carried on through her artwork, many will remember her funny cartoon “Forty & Single” in the Messenger.

She was a free spirit that always brought laughter wherever she went.

She was loved.