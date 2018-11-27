MONETTA, S.C. — Memorial services for Donna Chitty, 74, will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

Ms. Chitty passed away Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Born in St. Albans, Vt., she was a daughter of the late Aldufph Spencer and Flora Belle Abell Bovat and served in the U.S. Air Force. She was a longtime resident of Monetta, a loving sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who fought a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis for 37 years. Surviving are her children, Ronald Chitty, Scott (Michelle) Chitty, Donna (Bryan) Bair, Amie (Tracy) McKay, and Anita (James) Boatwright; brothers, Gerald, Clyde, James and Daniel Bovat; sisters, Marilyn Eberhardt, Linda Cross, Lena Garceau, and Janet Larose; blessed with 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She fought the good fight, her race is run and she is gone to be with the Lord.