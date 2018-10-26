Candidates from the 2018 General Election speak during a forum on domestic and sexual assault held earlier this month.

ST. ALBANS – According to the most recent campaign finance reports filed with the Secretary of State’s office, candidates running in the 2018 General Elections have raised almost $200,000 in donations for Franklin County races, $40,000 more than what was raised at this point in the 2016 General Election.

That number does not include funds raised by political action committee committees based out of Franklin County, but does include roughly $31,000 raised between races for probate judge and Franklin County Sheriff. During the 2016 General Election, there were no competitive races for Franklin County Sheriff or probate judge.

Funds raised by candidates in previous campaigns are also not included in that number, like those identified in campaign finance filings by incumbents Cindy Weed (P/D – Enosburgh) and Brian Savage (R – Swanton).

Candidates who raise or spend $500 or more on campaigns are required to file campaign finance reports with the Secretary of State’s office detailing where the funds came from and how they were spent.

Candidates must identify donors for donations valued at more than $100. Donations worth $100 or less are allowed to remain anonymous on campaign finance filings. Candidates must also document in-kind donations of services.

The largest donors in Franklin County remain Tom and Carol Breuer, who have contributed a total of $23,750 to Republican candidates directly and through the St. Albans PAC, which supports Franklin County Republican candidates.

The Breuers, a Massachusetts couple with a residence in Stowe, have donated both as individuals and through their Massachusetts-based medical technology company Valetude, LLC. Tom Breuer is listed as Valetude’s founder.

The Breuers, while donating to Republican campaigns in Vermont, remain active in Massachusetts as well. Recently, The Daily News of Newburyport reported a $100,000 from Carol Breuer to Keep Massachusetts Safe, a PAC raising funds to overturn Massachusetts’s 2016 law preventing discrimination against transgender people in public places.

In the past, the Breuers have also donated to the Family Research Council, a Christian organization whose anti-LGBT campaigning led the Southern Poverty Law Center to designate it a “hate group.”

Over the course of the 2018 General Election, some candidates receiving funds from the Breuers, including Republican state senate candidate Corey Parent, have dismissed any influence that may follow the Breuers’ donations.

“The people of St. Albans know me and know I have always put them first and it’s my job in this campaign to show the rest of the people of Franklin County and Alburgh that,” Parent told the Messenger during a previous report on campaign donations. “To think that all candidates are bought by their campaign contributions cheapens our politics and takes focus off on the real issues at hand.”

Since that initial Messenger report on campaign funding in Franklin County, outside organizations and PACs have become more active in Franklin County’s elections. Both Republican and Democratic candidates have received funds from statewide PACs, such as the conservative Common Sense Leadership PAC and the more liberal Vermont State Employees Association.

For more information on campaign funding in Franklin County, including amounts raised by individual candidates, read today's Messenger or subscribe to our online edition.