ST. ALBANS – Donald Patrick Prior, 71, our beloved brother, uncle and blessed friend, passed away on this Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Bedford VA Hospice Ward in Bedford, Mass.

Donald was born in St Albans on April 11, 1948, the son of the late Raymond and Cecile (Roland) Prior.

He graduated from BFA in 1966, where he won many awards for outstanding academic achievements. Following high school, Donald attended UVM where he was part of the ROTC program. He also attended St Michael’s College. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Donald’s ability to draw and paint were a gift from God. His poems were also a major achievement, being published on the website Poems.com.

Donald’s great abilities were shortened by a disease that altered his mind, but never stopped his kindness and faith in our Lord. He fought bravely to have a sacred life. Later in his life, he battled leukemia, lymphoma and glioblastoma valiantly. His love for a good cigarette, and complications associated with his cancer, were his downfall, succumbing to COPD on this sacred day.

Even through all of these pitfalls in his life, Donald always had a smile, a kind word and a blessing for you. And he loved his homemade baked goodies!

In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his brother, Charles Prior, his nephew, Dean Prior, and his niece, Rebecca (Prior) Kleinert.

Donald leaves behind his sister, Kathy (Prior) Yandow and her husband, Gerard of St Albans, and his brothers, Roland Prior and his partner, Kathy Middlemiss of St Albans and Philip Prior and his wife, Melody of Hampton, Va., along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s name to the American Cancer Society or the Disabled American Veterans.

The Prior family would like to thank the Bedford VA hospital staff for their excellent care and kindness they gave Donald.

