FAIRFIELD- Donald J. Connor, age 91, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 surrounded by his family, at the Brownway Residential Care Home. He was born in Fairfield, Oct. 24, 1927, son of the late Frank and Ruby (Sorrell) Connor; Don married Reda Boylan, Sept. 19, 1953, who predeceased him on April 29, 2006.

Don was a lifelong resident of Fairfield and spent his early years with Reda, working the dairy farm and raising their family. Don had a passion for sugaring, hunting, playing 500 and the Red Sox. He was a perpetually happy and gentle man who will long be remembered for singing Irish songs, his giant hugs for all and his commitment to his family and community. Don loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and could often be found handing out M&Ms to any small open hands.

Additionally, Don served proudly on the St. Patrick’s Cemetery Association Board, the St. Patrick’s Parish Credit Union and proudly maintained St. Patrick’s Cemetery for many years.

Don is survived by his children Jeanne Persons and her husband Frank of Fairfield, Patricia Connor-Slagle and her husband Steven of Essex Jct., Nancy Connor of St. Albans, and Michael Connor and his wife Christine of Swanton, his six grandchildren David and Chantal Persons, Eric Persons, Amy and Ben Irish, Billy and Sarah Thompson, Eddie Thompson and Dustin Slagle and twelve great-grandchildren. Don also leaves a sister Margaret Lareau of St. Albans. Besides his parents and wife Reda, he was predeceased by his brothers Bernard, William and Edward Connor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Fairfield. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2018 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. Interment will be in the spring at the Connor family lot at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to the St. Patrick’s Cemetery Association, 24 Old Quarry Road, St. Albans 05478 or to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vt, 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.