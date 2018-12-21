BAKERSFIELD – Donald “Don” Lawyer, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 surrounded by family.

He was born in Bakersfield on March 10, 1931, the son of the late Gordon and Bertha (Wagner) Lawyer.

Don grew up in Bakersfield and on Nov. 18, 1950 he married the love of his life, Pauline Dufrense. He owned and operated a gas station and mechanic shop in Bakersfield for may years. Don was also the fire chief of the Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department. He then sold his business and started his new business of selling and fixing Artic Cat snowmobiles, Lawyer’s Sales and Service in Bakersfield. In his spare time, you could find him cutting wood and sawing out logs at his wood lot. He would sell the wood from his own sawmill which was operated by himself and his sons. Don was a caring, generous man who was always there to help someone in a time of need.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pauline Lawyer of Bakersfield; their six children, Darlene Green and her husband Larry of Enosburg, Donna Young and her husband Gary of Bakersfield, Debbie Curtis and her husband Asa of Sheldon, Larry Lawyer and his wife Cynthia of Bakersfield, Lee Lawyer and his wife Theresa of Bakersfield, and Lane Lawyer and his fiancé Lisa of Bakersfield; his grandchildren, Jason Young and his wife Katherine, Angie Wadsworth and her husband Brendan, Jill Buckpitt and her husband Adam, James Poirier, Jennifer Poirier, Jeremy Lawyer and his wife Bridget, Kevin Lawyer, Maria Nesbitt, Kati Lawyer-Hale and her husband Nathan, Mark Lawyer and his wife Chelsey, Sally Hale and her husband Jameson, Becky Lawyer, Monica Lawyer, Dennis Lawyer, Gordon Lawyer, and Selina Lawyer; and several great grandchildren. Besides his parents, Don was predeceased by all of his siblings.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cathy Chamberland for opening up her home, and for the exceptional care she provided to Don. The family would also like to thank Franklin County Home Health Hospice for the care and support that Don and his family received.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 116 Church Street, Fairfield, Vermont. Interment will be held this spring in St. George Catholic Cemetery in Bakersfield.

In lieu of flowers, Don’s family asks that memorials in his name go to the Franklin County Home Health Agency- Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or St. Patrick-St. Anthony-St. George Parish, P.O. Box 18, Fairfield, Vermont 05455.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com