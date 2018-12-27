WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. – Donald A. Emch Sr., age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at his home in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, with his son, Donald Emch Jr., by his side.

He was born in Sheldon, Vt. on Feb. 6, 1941 to the late Winthrop and Vera (Montgomery) Emch.

Donald joined the Navy in 1959 and served for four years. One of Donald’s favorite visitors he looked forward to seeing was “Rocky,” his sister in law Sheila’s dog. Rocky had Donald trained very well, knowing where all the treats were. Amanda, DJ’s companion was also always welcome and appreciated.

He married the love of his life, Charlotte Levick on May 25, 1963. He is survived by his son, Donald Emch Jr. of Windsor Locks, Conn.; his siblings, Crow Emch of Sheldon, Vt., Reginald “Brownie” Emch and his wife Lynda of St. Albans, Eileen Arnold of Canaan, Conn., Marilyn Mansfield and her husband Gary of Lakeville, Mass., and Eleanor “Patsy” Barnett and her husband Patrick of Canton, Conn.; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Donald was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte Emch; their son, Delman Emch.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A graveside memorial service will be held this spring in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 support.woundedwarriorproject.org or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter, 114 Perimeter Road Nashua, NH 03063, www.cff.org.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com