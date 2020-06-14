MONTPELIER – The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announces its phased restart plan to resume motorcycle permit and endorsement testing on Monday, June 15.
“The public once again will be able to take the written test for a Motorcycle Permit and the skills test for a Motorcycle Endorsement to be added to their license,” said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli. “Vermonters now have the opportunity to obtain their motorcycle permit or endorsement and enjoy Vermont’s motorcycle riding season safely.”
Testing will include the written permit and skills tests. Customers may begin scheduling appointments for their exams on June 15 by calling (802) 828-2000 or completing the online contact form on the DMV website.
Written learner’s permit testing will be available at DMV’s satellite test facility located at the Agency of Transportation Training Center, 1716 US-302, Berlin. Permit exams will be offered on Monday and Friday.
Motorcycle skills testing for the Motorcycle Endorsement will occur at the AOT Training Center parking lot located at the intersection of US-302 and Partridge Farm Road in Berlin. Skills testing will occur on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
All transactions are by appointment only in an open space facility. No walk-in customers will be served at this time. Facility offices will remain closed to the public. Waiting rooms will not be available.
Customers should not bring anyone with them due to physical distancing needs. If a guest is essential, such as a parent, caregiver, or translator, customers must specify that when making their appointment.
COVID-related safety precautions will be in place. Customers should cancel their scheduled appointment is they feel sick. Those who arrive at the AOT Training Center for a scheduled motorcycle test will be asked a series of questions to determine if they have signs of respiratory illness. Customers must maintain physical distance in designated testing areas and wear a face covering.
The DMV asks all motorcycle testing customers to bring proper documentation (details online) and be aware that payment is by check only at this time. Customers will be required to temporarily remove their face covering while their photograph is being taken.