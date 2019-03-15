MILTON – Diane Wolffe Sweet, 68, went to be with her Lord and Savior March 12, 2019 in her Milton country home with her devoted husband of 42 years, Lonnie and her daughter Melissa Dubuque, RN.

Diane was born on February 28, 1951 in North Attleboro, Mass., the daughter of William and Gertrude (Gurney) Wolffe. Her family moved to Malone N.Y., where she graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy, and went on to Trinity College and the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt.

Diane spent her professional life in the chemistry laboratory at the University of Vermont Medical Center, researching new methods and teaching University of Vermont Medical technology students.

In 1976, Diane met the Love of her Life, Loren (Lonnie) Sweet, and were married in Holy Family Church in Essex Junction, Vt. Diane was an avid gardener, raising vegetables and flowers, as well as her oriental water garden complete with coy fish and lilies. She also loved her rustic Adirondack camp on Carry Falls Reservoir in So. Colton, N.Y., where many family vacations were enjoyed.

Diane was predeceased by her parents William and Gertrude Wolffe and is survived by her devoted husband Lonnie, and daughters Heather Hawkins and her husband Chad and their children Tyler, Addison and Rachel; Melissa Dubuque and her husband Jason and their children Paige, Gavin and Claire; Meredith Sweet and her foster son Hunter; her son Eric Sweet and his wife Melanie and their children Jordan, Jaymeson, Layla, Holden and Blake.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Lake St. in St. Albans.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church, 246 Lake St., St. Albans, VT. 05478 or to the American Cancer Society.

