CHATHAM, N.H. – Diane Marie Thuot, 73, passed away peacefully in her home, in Chatham, N.H. on June 25, 2019, with her family by her side. She has reunited with the love of her life, Richard.

Born July 12, 1945 in Swanton, Diane was a hardworking, tough as nails kind of woman, with a heart of gold. She worked her whole life at such jobs as Yield House, Bridgton shoe shop and she was employed at Lupine for 19 years, making many friendships along the way.

Diane enjoyed the simple things in life. The many hobbies she and Richard had together. The motorcycle and snowmobile rides, the countless plane rides and the fishing trips. She was all about family. Her pleasures included walks around her yard admiring her many plants and flowers, watching the birds that would visit the feeders. Her favorite were the hummingbirds. After retiring in October of 2018, she enjoyed her time spent at her daughter’s house, keeping their puppy, Loki company. He could always put a smile on her face.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie and son-in-law, Rod Eastman. Along with her granddaughter, Liana DeWitt and her grandson, Ricky DeWitt. Diane will always be loved to pieces and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chatham Congregational Church, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg.

