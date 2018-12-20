BERKSHIRE – Derick “Skinny” Sartwell, age 29, passed away on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

He was born in St. Albans on June 27, 1989, the son of Joseph A. Barney and Penny Sartwell.

Derick grew up in Highgate and graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 2008 where he enjoyed playing hockey. After graduation Derick, worked for Mike Randall as a carpenter and sugaring. He loved being outside, hunting, racing RC cars, building things, helping his father with his sugaring operation, and fishing and having Nerf wars with his son, Leland. Derick’s love for his fiancé, children and family was unmatched and he was always the first to say, “I love you”. He will be remembered for his infectious smile that could fix anyone’s bad day.

He is survived by the love of his life and fiancé, Jenna Johnson, and their children, Leland and Aidan all of Berkshire; parents, Joseph A. Barney and Penny Sartwell of Highgate Center; brother, Joseph B. Barney, his wife Sabrina and their son, Joseph C. Barney all of Swanton; grandmother, Joyce Strauss of Richford; grandfather, Randy Barney of Champlain, N.Y.; mother-in-law, Priscilla Johnson of Richford; aunts and uncles, Charles Sartwell and Kim and their children, Jen, who was like a sister to Derick, Zachary, Sierra, Brian, Dylan, Jordan, Cheyenne, and Robert all of Highgate, Donnie and JoAnna Sartwell, and their children, Jaydon and Maelyn Sartwell all of Georgia, Jessica Larson and Fritz of Racine, WI, Jeffrey and Andrea Barney, and their children, Jack and Ezra Barney all of Fairfield, Josh and Lori Barney, and their children, Victoria, and Julia Barney all of Fairfield, Josh and Christine Barney, and their son, Samuel Barney all of St. Albans; and all of his fiancé Jenna’s family. Derick was predeceased by his grandparents, Charles & Doris Sartwell; and his cousin, Charles “Chuck” Sartwell Jr.

A Funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will be this spring in the Highgate Center Cemetery

Visitation will be held at Spears Funeral Home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Derick’s memory may be made to assist in his funeral expenses and sent to Spears Funeral Home, PO Box 396, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

